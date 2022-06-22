Prince Charles and Duchess the Duchess of Cornwall on Wednesday arrived at the Kigali Memorial to pay tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The Future King 73, paid homage to the victims by laying a wreath of white roses that included a card signed by the couple and silver ribbons embossed with the words ‘Never again’.

According to details, the royal couple received a personal guided tour of the memorial’s exhibits on the ground floor before heading upstairs to view ‘the children’s room’, which displays details and photographs, taken before the genocide, of children who were killed.

The genocide against Tutsi claimed more than a million lives and was stopped by Rwanda Patriotic Front liberation movement led by Paul Kagame now president of Rwanda.

According to the itenerary the British royals will visit a church outside the capital Kigali where the remains of genocide victims are buried.

The Kigali Genocide Memorial is the final resting place of over 250,000 people.

Officially opened in 2004, the memorial has a visitor centre for students and others wishing to understand the events leading up to the genocide that occurred in Rwanda in 1994.