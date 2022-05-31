Experts on Human Rights and development of girls and women have expressed concern that the cost of sanitary pads is still high that many cannot afford them.

This was revealed on Saturday by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Rwanda an international NGO during an awareness campaign in Musanze district aimed at encouraging proper sanitation among girls and women undergoing menstruation.

In 2019, sanitary pads in Rwanda were exempted from taxation with the aim of scaling down prices to make them more affordable.

Irène Kayitesi the coordinator of ‘Girls Act’ under AHF Rwanda noted that although the prices of sanitary pads were reduced, many cannot afford them.

She said that for example across the country a packet of cotex pads costs Rwf700 arguing that this price is still high for many girls and women.

Previously the packet of cotex pads was priced at Rwf 1,000 but according to her, it would be more affordable if priced at least Rwf300 or Rwf400.

Tumukunde Swailah a college student in Musanze district noted that girls equipped with enough sanitary pads helps them focus on their studies and prevents them from stigma.

“It feels bad walking out of class repeatedly because this makes others notice that there is something wrong. It would be a good idea to equip girls sanitary rooms with all necessary materials,” said Tumukunde.

According to Tumukunde, girls should not be scared or worried of menstruation period because it is normal and natural.”Girls should actually worry if they aren’t experiencing the menstrual cycles.”

Dr. Muhire Philbert the director of Ruhengeri hospital advised the public to always be supportive of girls or women undergoing menstruation to help them avoid stigma.

Dr Bienvenue Niyongabo the acting head of health department at AHF Rwanda employers should change their attitudes towards menstruation among female workers to prevent any form of segregation against them.