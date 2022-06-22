Jibu Rwanda exists to build a network of locally owned, financially independent, and self-sustaining franchises that provide safe drinking water, clean cooking gas, and other essentials that transform opportunity to thrive.

Jibu Rwanda is pleased to have rectified the isolated incidents circulating on social media. We would like to assure all our customers that there is no unsafe drinking water on the market. We test all production sites multiple times per day, using state of the art water treatment technology and rigorous Standard Operating Procedures to ensure product safety.

We would like to clarify to our customers that Jibu is a franchise model with 57 franchise stores in Rwanda and growing. Our aim is to consistently produce safe drinking water through well documented and quality filtration methods. All our 57 locally run franchise stores have their own production units and well trained staff to serve you the community wherever you are located.



In line with the ongoing market control for drinking water safety,Rwanda FDA would like to clarify to the public that only @jiburwanda franchises in Bibare, Kabeza & Nonko have been suspended from production. The inspections continue to make sure that public health is protected — Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (@RwandaFDA) June 22, 2022

Jibu management takes full responsibility for our network’s quality standards and representation of the brand.

We have tested water on-site and in market in the surrounding areas and all water has passed testing and is safe for consumption.

In light of this 4 of our franchise stores are currently under examination with the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority. These are Kanombe 2, Kimironko 1, Kabeza and Kicukiro. We are working together with the relevant authorities to ensure compliance. In the meantime feel free to purchase your Jibu water from your nearest franchise or retail outlet. If you are not sure where these are located please call our Customer Hotline on 0785 121 071 or email rwanda@jibuco.com

Make sure that your bottles have a valid batch number, name, details and top lid is SEALED.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Our team is available for any questions.

Thank you for your continuous support.

Jibu Management

