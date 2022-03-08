President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo is the incumbent President of Guinea Bissau. According to his profile, this man is a political scientist and military officer who previously served as prime minister between 18 November 2016 and 16 January 2018. Guinea-Bissau located in West Africa, was part of the Portuguese Empire for centuries.

This country has seen nine coups or attempted coups since 1980. This country is plagued by corruption and cocaine trafficking.

In 2020 Embaló took office as the first opposition candidate to win a presidential election.

Previously this country was hailed as a potential model for African development, but the country is now one of the poorest in the world. President Embalo was born 23 September 1972 in the capital city Bissau.

He is a member of the Fulani ethnic group. His mother is Malian and he also likes describing himself as “being half a Burkinabe”.

In the 1990s, Embaló served as a reserve brigadier general, which gave him his nickname, “The General.” Embaló retired early from the army and moved to the private sector.

He launched several businesses, including an investment fund under the Libyan regime of Gaddafi.

President Embalo holds a master’s degree in political science from the Institute of International Studies in Madrid, Spain.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo is currently in Rwanda on a state visit on invitation by his counterpart President Paul Kagame.

“Very happy to respond to the invitation of my friend and brother the President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for a State visit which is part of the consolidation of our relations of friendship, brotherhood and cooperation, for the happiness of our populations,” President Embalo said on Monday.