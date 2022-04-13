Mystery surrounds the death of three officers, two of whom were members of elite Presidential Escort Unit guarding President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

According to insider sources, the Kenyan Police are pursuing both murder and suicide theory, with preliminary findings showing his head was blown with a gun.

Meanwhile, another source said the officer identified as Samuel Ngatia 35-year-old allegedly killed himself in his house at the GSU Recce Squad Kenyatta Road Camp.

Director of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Mr Richard Mwaura, the actual time of the incident was not clear, but his body was found on Monday, April 11.

“This is a matter of national security. I can only confirm that it is true that there was such an incident, but the investigations are being handled by another office,” said Mr Mwaura.

Mr Ngatia’s body was taken to Kenyatta University mortuary.

He is said to have shot himself on the right side of his head. Police recovered a Jericho pistol KP with 13 rounds of 9mm believed to be the weapon he used.

A second magazine with 15 rounds of 9mm and travor SMG with two magazines loaded with 30 rounds of 5.56mm each were recovered inside his house.

The officer is said to be attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s security team.