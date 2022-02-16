Connect with us

President Uhuru Graces Kenya National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday graced the Kenya National Day at Al Wasl Plaza under the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.

A total of 192 countries are participating in the 6 months long world exposition whose theme is connecting minds, creating the future. The Dubai Expo 2020 kicked off on 1 October 2021 and will run through to 31 March 2022.

“The purpose of the President coming here is to showcase business and investment opportunities that are available in Kenya. And there are quite a number of them mostly in the investment areas,” said Kenya’s Ambassador to the UAE Kariuki Mugwe.

A national day is dedicated to each participating country with an event themed to celebrate that particular country.

Kenya is scheduled to showcase business opportunities in the country and foster partnerships between local and international investors.

