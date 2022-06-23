President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday afternoon flagged off the 2022 WRC Safari Rally at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

he 2022 Safari Rally (also known as the Safari Rally Kenya 2022) is a motor racing event for rally cars to be held over four days between 23rd and 26th June.

According to organisers, a total of 34 drivers led by the current World Rally Championship (WRC) points leader Kalle Rovanpera are participating in this prestigious rally.

The 2022 rally event is set to be contested over nineteen special stages covering a total competitive distance of 363.44 km (225.83 mi).

Thursday lunchtime’s traditional Safari start in the heart of Nairobi was followed by a side-by-side super special in the afternoon at Kasarani, north-east of the city center.

Friday’s opening leg visits the northern and southern shores of Lake Naivasha and is the longest stage of the rally and a Safari test of old.

Roads further north around Lake Elmenteita host Saturday’s 134.90km of action. Sunday’s finale returns south of Lake Naivasha. Oserian lies in the Oserengoni Wildlife Conservancy Estate. The six tests add up to 99.62km.