President Tshisekedi’s Family Denies ‘Heart Surgery’ Rumour

President Félix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo has not undergone any heart surgery operation . The family has brushed away the rumour saying it is not true.

The news of the heart operation allegedly undergone by the President of the DRC has been spreading like wild fire on social media. For those close to him, there is no such a thing but fake news.

Taarifa understands from a source close to the presidential family, the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi is indeed staying in Belgium, only he has not had heart surgery.

On the other hand, he took advantage of his stay in Belgium to meet his doctor because of the routine check-up, we are told.

However, according to Belgian media, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi would have undergone heart surgery, “which went well”, according to him. This version of the facts is brushed aside by the relatives of the Head of State.