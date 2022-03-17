President Tshisekedi Suffered Herniated Disc Not Heart

President Félix Tshisekedi of DRC is back and safe after undergoing specialised medical treatment for a condition that had aroused speculation by sections of Belgian media.

“It was very painful but I had a very great specialist, a real magician who fixed me, the hardest part is over,” said President Tshisekedi.

President Tshisekedi on Thursday announced in Kinshasa, March 17 after his medical stay of a few weeks in Belgium where he was put on drug treatment following a herniated disc.

A herniated disk condition refers to a problem with a rubbery disc between the spinal bones. This condition occurs when the soft centre of a spinal disc pushes through a crack in the tougher exterior casing.

Some herniated discs cause no symptoms. Others can irritate nearby nerves and result in pain, numbness or weakness in an arm or leg.

Not every disc needs intervention. When required, treatment includes medication, physiotherapy and possibly surgery.

The Congolese Head of State affirmed that this herniated disc worsened when he received his counterparts at the 10th Summit of Heads of State and Government of signatory countries of the Addis Ababa Framework Agreement on the return of peace to the African Great Lakes Region which was held last February in Kinshasa.

“I wanted to see you and greet you and above all to reassure you. It was a herniated disc problem. For those who have already had it, I think they can understand what I went through because the worst is over. It was very painful and unfortunately it happened during the period when I received all my counterpart Heads of State who arrived. It was very complicated, I didn’t want to be absent, I had to receive them. And this pain surely accentuated at that time, ”explained Félix Tshisekedi.

Before flying to Belgium, the Head of State says he tried physiotherapy exercises in Kinshasa.

“We tried to do physio but I think it caused more and it made the pain progress but that’s fine. I had a very great specialist, a real magician who fixed me, ”he underlined before adding that he is now obliged to wear a neck brace so that the vertebrae do not settle.

“It was a disc that was damaged but with the medication, it’s fine. Glory to God, I am here, ”added Felix Tshisekedi to the ovations of the audience.

Shortly before this appearance before the Congolese community in Belgium, the Head of State held a working session on Monday March 14 which lasted “4 hours” with the staff of the DRC Embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium.