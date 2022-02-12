National
President Tshisekedi Squeezes Kabila Family
Democratic Republic of Congo’s National Intelligence Agency (ANR) has increased its pressure on the family of former President Joseph Kabila as the government tries to piece together a solution against coup maneuvers.
On February 9, at Kinshasa-Ndjili International Airport, Zoé Kabila was prevented from boarding a plane chartered by South African Airways. He was heading to Johannesburg, where his wife and children reside and where his older brother has been staying since January 25. Contrary to rumors, Kabila has not returned from his graduation.
According to information reaching Taarifa Investigative desk, Roland Kashwantale a director of the General Directorate of Migration (DGM), summoned Zoé Kabila to his office while he was carrying out his formalities and informed him that he could not travel.
Kashwantale told Kabila that he was acting under an instruction which, he said, came to him from number one of the ANR. According to relatives of Zoé Kabila, the DGM then seized his ordinary passport.
Zoé Kabila is the younger brother of DRC’s former President Kabila. He is a Member of the National Assembly.
In May last year Zoé Kabila was sacked as governor of Tanganyika province by the regional assembly. 13 provincial deputies allied to President Felix Tshisekedi signed the motion to oust the younger Kabila accusing him of “poor governance, lack of respect for the institution of the Provincial Assembly and for the national authorities.”
The vote took place in Zoé Kabila’s absence and that 12 deputies from Joseph Kabila’s political party the Common Front for Congo [FCC] had also been prevented by the security forces from accessing the hall to vote.
Zoé Kabila’s prevention from travelling comes at a time the government is grappling with security concerns orchestrated by François Beya former special security advisor to the president.
François Beya was arrested at his home on February 5, around 1 p.m. The ANR elements who carried out this operation, led by Mbelu, forced entry into his home while he was in his bathroom. He barely had time to ask to get dressed.
Beya was surprised by what he considers to be a “humiliation”. During their discussions, he also constantly reminded the general administrator of the ANR, Jean-Hervé Mbelu Biosha, that he could have used other methods.
Very little information has filtered on the hearing of the adviser to the president by the intelligence services. An “internal and external security commission” will be set up to manage his file.
FDLR in Congo Army Uniform Circles M23 Rebels Base
Impeccable intelligence reaching Taarifa Investigative desk indicates the Congolese military has invited FDLR rebels for an impending attack against the M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Speaking to our source Mukwaya Olivier the spokesman for the M23 group Willy Ngoma revealed that their base has been encircled by the FDLR special forces unit led by Brig Gen Ruhinda (pictured above).
“The Congolese army has given powerful weapons to the FDLR from Masisi. They are 1000-strong and wearing FADRC uniform.They have encircled our base near the Virunga National Park,” Willy Ngoma said early on Friday.
M23 is the March 23 Movement (Mouvement du 23 mars), often abbreviated as M23 and also known as the Congolese Revolutionary Army (Armée révolutionnaire du Congo) was formed on 4 April 2012.
Last month, the M23 rebels were accused by the Congolese government for launching an attack in Nyesisi, North Kivu province near the Virunga National Park. The attack left more than 41 Congolese soldiers dead.
Lieutenant Colonel Muhindo Lwanzo, chief of staff to Rutshuru territory’s administrator, said that one of the slain soldiers was a colonel.
The rebels also suffered casualties, Lwanzo added, without giving a number.
The M23 rebels group accuses the DRC government for refusing to respect and impalement the peace agreement signed in 2013 in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.
Three documents were signed at the State House in Nairobi and their provisions include a reiteration of the dissolution of M23 as an armed group, Other provisions include details of demobilisation and a renunciation of violence.
M23 were once part of the country’s army, but mutinied in 2012, accusing the government of not honouring a 2009 peace deal.
The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda [FDLR] designated as a terrorist organisation by the US government is one of the largest foreign armed groups operating in the territory of the DRC.
The group is composed of former Rwandan soldiers and militiamen responsible for the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.
Members of the FDLR have since been incorporated within the rank and file of the Congolese army while others serve in various positions of government and their organisation largely survives by preying on the Congolese population.
Police Retrieves Bodies of 2 Men Drowned in Nyanza
Police Marine Unit has recovered two bodies of men, who drowned on Thursday in Rwabicuma pond in Rwabicuma sector of Nyanza District and Bwishya water pond in Busasamana sector.
The deceased, Jean Claude Niringiyimana, 26, committed suicide by drowning on February 8, in Rwabicuma pond in Rwabicuma Sector.
The body of one Jean Pierre Harindintwari was also retrieved in Bishya pond, Busasamana Sector, where he was fishing earlier that day.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Theobald Kanamugire, the Police spokesperson for the Southern region, said that information about the incidents was reported by the family members.
“The RNP marine divers managed to recover both bodies, which have been taken to Nyanza hospital for a postmortem examination before they re handed over to their respective families for decent burial,” said SP Kanamugire.
Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence Challenged On Innovation
The Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence has been challenged to come up with solutions that could stimulate more Rwandans into embracing horticulture.
Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture together with Dr. Ron Adam the Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda on Tuesday visited Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence at Mulindi.
Both officials appreciated the Center’s role in the development of the Rwandan Horticulture sector by availing quality planting materials and disseminating knowledge and technology in the production of fruits and vegetables.
Minister Ngabitsinze urged the center to bring innovative solutions in horticulture development and pledged the Ministry’s support for the centre to provide more business-oriented horticulture services while leveraging its education and capacity development mandate.
The centre places special emphasis on building local capacities in agriculture and agricultural entrepreneurship, and is equipped with advanced horticultural technologies.
The government through such initiatives aims at raising production and profits per hectare through increasing agricultural yields and switching to higher value agricultural commodities, such as horticulture, animal products and fisheries.
Meanwhile, the government is making significant investments to be able to bring knowledge and knowhow to the people of here based on Israel experience, that hundreds of farmers and people who are dealing in agriculture in Rwanda will be trained.
