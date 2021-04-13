Politics
President Tshisekedi More Powerful Under New Government
After two months of political suspense, DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi has unveiled his newly formed government under the so-called “sacred union”.
Prime minister formed a new government, marking a shift in the balance of power from former President Joseph Kabila to his successor, Felix Tshisekedi, three years after elections.
Tshisekedi’s spokesman, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba on Monday announced a list of ministers.
A major Mines Ministry has a new head and newcomer Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi. DRC is the world’s largest source of cobalt and Africa’s biggest copper producer.
Kalambayi has a degree in domestic law from the University of Kinshasa, according to a book she published in 2016 on Congo’s electoral commission.
Prime Minister Sama Lukonde said on Twitter that the average age of the new government was 47, with 27% of the positions held by women and 80% held by people who haven’t previously held cabinet posts.
Below is a full list of the newly formed government under the arrangement of “sacred union”.
Deputy Prime Ministers
DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR, SECURITY, DECENTRALIZATION AND CUSTOMARY AFFAIRS: Daniel Aselo Okito wa Nkoy
DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Christophe Lutundula
DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE, MODERNIZATION OF ADMINISTRATION AND INNOVATION OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE: Jean-Pierre Lihau
DEPUTY PREMIER OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: Ève Bazaiba
Ministers of State
Justice, Keeper of the Seals: Mutombo Kiese Rose
Infrastructures and Public Works: Gizaro Nuvunyi Alexis
Portfolio: Adèle Kahinda
Plan: Mwando Nsimba Christian
Budget: Aimé Boji
Town Planning and Housing: Pius Mwabilu
Rural development: François Rubota
Entrepreneurship: Eustache Muhanzi
Regional planning: Guy Loando
Ministers
Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs: Gébert Kabanda
Minister of EPST: Tony Muaba
Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention: Mbungani Jean-Jacques
Minister of Finance: Nicolas Kazadi
Minister of Transport and Ways of Communication and Opening up: Chérubin Okende
Minister of Agriculture: Désiré Nzinga
Minister of Communication and Media, Government Spokesperson: Patrick Muyaya
Minister of Fisheries: Bokele Adrien
Minister of National Economy: Jean Marie KALUMBA
Minister of Industry: Julien Paluku
Minister of Regional Integration: Didier Mazenga
ESU Minister: Muhindo Nzangi Butombo
Minister of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation: José Mpanda
Minister of Hydrocarbons: Didier Budimba
Minister of PTNIC: Kibassa Augustin
Minister of Digital: Eberande Kolongele
Minister of Employment, Labor and Social Welfare: Ndusi Mpembe
Minister of Land Affairs: Sakombi Aimé
Minister of Water Resources and Electricity: Muenze Olivier
Minister of Human Rights: Albert Fabrice Puela
Minister of Gender, Family and Children: Ndaya Gisèle
Minister of Foreign Trade: Jean Lucien Busa
Minister of Mines: Antoinette N’Samba
Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity: Modeste Mutinga
Minister of Vocational Training and Trades: Kipulu Antoinette
Minister of Youth, Initiation to New Citizenship and National Cohesion: Yves Bunkulu
Minister of Sports and Leisure: Serge Tshembo Nkonde
Minister of Tourism: Modero Nsimba
Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage: Katungu Catherine
Minister of Relations with Parliament: Karume Anne Marie
Minister to the President of the Republic: Manuanina Nana
Delegated minister
Minister Delegate to the Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity in charge of people living with Disabilities and other vulnerable people: Irène Esambo
Vice-Ministers
Deputy Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization and Customary Affairs: Molipe Jean Claude
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Adubango Samy
Deputy Minister of Justice: Bayubazire Amato
Vice-Minister of Planning: Chrispin Mbadu
Vice-Minister of the Budget: Elysé Makoso
Deputy Minister of National Defense: Séraphine Kilubu
Vice-Minister of EPST: Namasia Aminata
Deputy Minister of Public Health and Prevention: Kilumba Nkulu Véronique
Deputy Minister of Finance: Onyeke Nsele Nsimba
Deputy Minister of Transport and Voice of Communication: Ekila Marc
Deputy Minister of Mines: Motemona Godard
Tanzania & Uganda Sign East Africa Oil Pipeline Deal
Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania have signed the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline which both leaders described as third victory for the two countries.
Museveni said the two countries have in the past posted military and political victories and now with the oil pipeline deal it is an economic victory.
For President Samia Hassan, this was her first trip outside her country since taking oath as President of Tanzania following the demise of her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli.
At a ceremony broadcast on regional Television channels on Sunday, the French oil and gas exploration company Total E&P, China’s largest offshore oil and gas producer,Cnooc Ltd. and Uganda National Oil Co. were also participating partners.
With this agreement cemented, Uganda is scheduled to turn into a major crude oil producer and exporter.
Total also signed agreements with Uganda to develop this pipeline.
Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne called the signing of pacts a historic milestone for the production work and export pipeline that will draw more than $10 billion of investment.
“It’s a very large development, one of the largest that will be developed on this continent,” though just the beginning of a process that will see oil flow in early 2025, Pouyanne said.
Total’s own $5.1 billion bet on the project is for the rare frontier oil development that’s moving forward as most major companies are cutting spending. It also cements the French energy giant’s position as the leading player in Africa.
Total expects production to reach a plateau of 230,000 barrels per day. That’s higher than the output of Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, two of Africa’s OPEC members.
Under this agreement, the partners will develop the Tilenga and Kingfisher discoveries near Lake Albert, as well as a 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) heated pipeline to transport Uganda’s waxy crude for export at the port of Tanga in Tanzania. The French explorer holds 57% of the oil field licenses and a large stake in the pipeline project.
Last year, Uganda and Total signed a Host Government Agreement (HGA) with the Ugandan Government for the development of the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.
The HGA will govern the export pipeline in Uganda and will cost approximately $3.5 billion. Construction was expected to commence in 2021.
Total E&P intends to undergo constructive dialogue with communities and NGOs involved in all project activities.
Uganda’s head of State also said that apart from oil the same corridor can be used can take a return pipeline supplying Tanzanian and Mozambican gas to Uganda and the great lakes region.
The gas according to him will be used to smelt the huge reserves of Iron ore that they have in Uganda.
According to Museveni, this project should serve to awaken all Africans that prosperity & strategic security, are only possible if we use the Pan-Africanist approach that gives us a bigger market & rationalizes economic linkages.
Burundi, European Union in Second Round Of Negotiations
European Union and Government of Burundi held a second round of talks on Friday as a follow up on dialogue since President Evariste Ndayishimiye came to power.
Burundi and EU had frozen relations for almost five years until they opened dialogue in December last year.
President Ndayishimiye last year received in audience the Ambassador of the European Union to Burundi, Claude Bochu, along with the Ambassadors of Germany, Belgium and France.
“It is high time to resolve misunderstandings with mutual respect,” the EU said after meeting with President Ndayishimiye.
There are 6 priorities of President Ndayishimiye including; good governance, public health, education, agriculture and livestock, free healthcare for retirees and youth development.
On December 11, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Albert Shingiro, invited to lunch the Ambassador of the European Union and all the ambassadors of the member countries of the EU present in Burundi. It was during this lunch that the expert teams from the EU and the Foreign Ministry were set up to prepare for a meeting between Minister Shingiro and the European Union and its member states.
Meanwhile, Burundi is no longer considered “a risk factor on the continent”, the Security Council having removed it from its agenda on December 4.
Albert Shingiro, Burundi’a Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation says, “We are confident that this temperature will reach the normal level of warming at the end of this dialogue that we are entering into today with shared determination and wills.”
Anti-MONUSCO Protests Flare Up In North Kivu
Hundreds of groups of protestors are slowly building up across DRC’s North Kivu Province as they demand for immediate exit of UN peacekeeping mission and humanitarian organisations.
On April 7, residents of Kasindi, a rural town crossed borders with Uganda, barricaded the road to prevent a MONUSCO convoy from crossing and passing through this part of Beni territory.
Amidst of the clashes, the security services including the army (FARDC), proceeded with live fire until they reached demonstrators. The death toll, according to civil society, shows one death and at least two serious gunshot wounds.
The province of North Kivu is bubbling with anti-humanitarian and anti-MONUSCO demonstrations, organized by citizen movements which mainly demand the departure of MONUSCO and the return of peace and security in the province.
In Beni city, this Thursday, groups of demonstrators were chased by the police. Some protesters were seen in videos taken and shared on social media, showing protesters from Lucha and other pressure groups being flogged.
Military justice has, moreover, already issued arrest warrants against leaders of citizen movements, namely those of Veranda Mutsanga, Fiston Isambiro and Clovis Mutsuva of LUCHA, in particular for incitement to hatred.
Meanwhile, in Butembo, reckless activists arrested by the police the night of Monday to Tuesday once again headed for the Monusco base to organize a sit-in there again. As expected, they were dispersed by police along the way.
Along with firearms and bladed weapons, supernatural forces are also invoked. Thursday was devoted to prayer. A mass was said at the Matokeo stadium for the victims of the Beni massacres, local civil society in Butembo were quoted by local press.
This Thursday, the city of Goma was half-dead, half-alive. The area residents say they do not see the contribution of MONUSCO. As part of protest, Shops and stores have remained closed, especially in the city center.
“Since they (monusco) are there, they have done nothing even when they see our brothers being killed”, a trader at Volcano, in the commune of Goma explains, adding he is tired of the presence of MONUSCO.
“18 activists were arrested in Goma and several injured,” said Espoir Ngalukiye, a LUCHA activist in Goma. In the evening, these activists were released.
“It’s a shame for the police to suppress a peaceful demonstration that demands peace,” he said.
In Goma again, bold pressure groups are calling for a new dead city this Friday, April 9, and this time promising much larger protests.
In a press briefing that the Governor of North Kivu held this Wednesday in Goma, Carly Nzanzu Kasivita reiterated his appeal vis-à-vis pressure movements, that of responsibility and also the invitation not to give in to the enemy strategies.
“Let no one cheat on you. It is not because there is FAO, WFP, UNICEF in Beni or Butembo that there is war. This is completely false, “said Governor Kasivita, who called on the population for calm.
