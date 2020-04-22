President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and his predecessor Joseph Kabila have discussed the #COVID-19 pandemic that has so far claimed lives of 20 people in the vast mineral rich country.

Senator-For-Life Kabila and President Tshisekedi met on Tuesday at the Presidential palace Cité de la Nsele, and only one item was on the agenda; #COVID-19.

The two first observed a minute of silence for the memory of twenty Congolese who died as a result of #COVID-19. They expressed their condolences to the grieving families.

“The two leaders express their full sympathy for the hundred Congolese who are currently infected, and who end up in hospital structures for appropriate care. They also wish them speedy recovery,” said the presidential press.

According to the multisectoral committee for the response to the pandemic in the DRC, since the start of the Coronavirus in the DRC, 45 people have recovered. DRC has 359 confirmed cases and 25 deaths since March 10.

President Tshisekedi has, according to the presidential press, thanked the Senator-For-Life, Kabila for his commitment in the fight and his decision to make available to the provincial government of South Kivu the Maman SIFA hospital in Makobola to treat #COVID-19 patients.

About two weeks ago, Kabila offered his hospital in South Kivu Province to admit people that have contracted the deadly Coronavirus.

The affluent hospital has a capacity of 100 beds with additional modern facilities.

Lockdown Measures Abused

Despite DRC President Tshisekedi ordering a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, there are several incidences of disrespect for the rules.

For example, there are frequent movements of people by cargo planes and vehicles between Kinshasa and Kananga and vice versa.

“There are hundreds of people who take advantage of cargo ships for emergency aid, forgetting lockdown rules,” said Joseph Kalamba Mwanza rapporteur of the Provincial Assembly Kasaï-Central.

He said the Kinshasa-Bandundu-Kasaï-Central-Tshikapa route is not secure.

Not all barriers are secure. The Angolan way, no one enters during the day, but at night there are many people entering at different borders.

“We have all the fraudulent movements at the airport, which is what prompted us to react,” he noted, adding that Coronavirus has already been reported in several provinces in the country.