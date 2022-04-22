Regional Mini-Summit on security in the Democratic Republic of Congo has asked President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo to open a consultation with the armed groups in order to call on them to adhere to the option of peace before any military engagement.

During this mini-summit, it was agreed that all armed groups in the DRC participate unconditionally in the political process to resolve their grievances. That failure to do so, All Congolese Armed groups would be considered as negative forces and handled militarily by the region.

The Kenyan, Burundian, Ugandan, Congolese and Rwandan Heads of State (represented) have made a commitment to pool their forces in order to put a definitive end to the activism of local armed groups in the DRC.

The Head of State, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo took part, this Thursday, in Nairobi, in the Regional Mini-Summit on security in the Democratic Republic of Congo hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

Meanwhile, following the first Heads of State Conclave to accelerate the establishment of a regional force to help contain and, where necessary, fight the negative forces, the meeting directed the urgent deployment of such a force.

The meeting also directed that planning for such a force commence with immediate effect with the full consultation of relevant authorities in the region.

It was also agreed that all foreign armed groups in the DRC must disarm and return unconditionally and immediately to their respective countries of origin. That failure to do so these groups would be considered as negative forces and handled militarily by the region.

The leaders resolved to meet within one month to evaluate progress on the implementation of work.