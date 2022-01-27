Lifestyle
President Suluhu Hassan Clocks 62
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today celebrated her birthday as she turns 62 years old.
A native of Zanzibar Suluhu was born on 27 January 1960 in Makunduchi, an old town on Unguja island, in the Sultanate of Zanzibar.
In 1978, Suluhu married Hafidh Ameirin, an agricultural officer who, by 2014, had retired. They have four children. Her daughter Wanu Hafidh Ameir (born 1982), the couple’s second child, is a special seat member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.
On 17 March 2021, Suluhu announced that President John Magufuli had died after a long illness; Magufuli had not been seen in public since late February. She was sworn in as his successor on 19 March 2021, and will serve the balance of Magufuli’s second five-year term.
Lifestyle
Prince Harry Wants Protection From Scotland Yard
Prince Harry has filed a British court case demanding that the British government ensure the safety of him and his family on British soil.
Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson and wife Meghan Markle lost their right to security at Scotland Yard after formally leaving the British Royal Family and moving to the US.
A legal representative for Harry and Meghan told The Sun newspaper that the prince and wife have a trip to England planned with their children – two-year-old Archie and seven-month-old Lilibet Diana – but feel exposed and insecure. , therefore asking for the support of the security team they had.
“Prince Harry inherited security risks at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, has served twice in Afghanistan and in recent years his family has been the target of documented threats from neo-Nazis and extremists.”
“, defended the representative, adding that “as much as his role in the monarchy has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not changed. Neither have the threats to him and his family members”.
According to details, Harry believes that the private protection team he has in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction on British soil, nor access to intelligence information and therefore wants the protection of Scotland Yard.
And he is willing to pay the security out of his pocket, but the British Home Office refused the claim, in a decision that Harry seeks to appeal.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their resignation in January 2020 and officially left their roles in the British Royal House in April 2020, moving to the US. At that time, public spending on the couple’s security was around £600,000.
Lifestyle
Burundi PM Bunyoni Goes ‘Bling Bling’
Alain Guillaume Bunyoni the Prime Minister of Burundi mostly dreaded while operating as security minister has shown that he is a man of bling bling taste and loyal to his wife.
Recently a video emerged showing the Burundi Premier donning a sharp glittering gold coated white suite and corresponding shoes and socks.
The dreaded Bunyoni who also once served as head of the national police appeared holding a humble cake with 50 inscribed on it possibly to some arguing that he was celebrating his 50th year on earth.
However, according to his biography, Bunyoni arrived on earth on 23rd April, 1972 technically meaning he could have skipped his birthday last year or just decided to celebrate it much earlier this year.
Going by the soothing love message in his video, Bunyoni said, “Love is very challenging, my children. You may love someone but not be loved! If you are lucky to get reciprocation from someone you love, you will have hit a jackpot. Always thank God.”
Bunyoni was later seen being fed a piece of love cake by his wife wearing an African white and gold patched print.
On the politics side of things, Bunyoni was in 2015 slapped with sanctions by the United States government. Bunyoni and eight other high ranking officials were considered key instigators of the violence and human rights abuses.
Burundi had descended into violence in April 2015, after President Pierre Nkurunziza launched a bid for a third consecutive term in office, despite concerns over the legality of such a move.
Nkurunziza’s bid to seek re-election led to the deaths of 1,200 Burundians and sent 400,000 Burundians fleeing the country.
Nkurunziza held a lock on power until June 2020, when he died just weeks after the election of his designated successor, Mag. Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Bunyoni on Burundi-Rwanda Relations
A former head of Burundi Police and later heading the all-powerful Internal Security portfolio, Bunyoni is a very feared man in his country and now being leader of government business.
According to him, the relations between Burundi and Rwanda soured in 2015 following a failed coup in his country. His country accused Rwanda of meddling into their internal matters.
Bunyoni says the relationship “has not gone well because our demands for Rwanda are still not being met.”
The invaders of Burundi are from that country; To host those who want to overthrow the regime in Burundi in 2015; to host radio stations that speak ill of Burundi.
Bunyoni says those who planned to overthrow the regime “from General Godefroid Niyombare’s arrival in Rwanda are welcomed as kings that is well known”.
“There is nothing they can do outside of Rwanda to say that we Burundians would not know because we have friends there, we speak the same language, so that is a common occurrence.”
The Burundian government’s demands include the extradition of those who claim to be homeless and are seeking justice for crimes they may have fled.
Burundian Prime Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni has said it is “not a matter of saying that relations have improved and that the reason for their laughter is unresolved”.
In July, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye called it a “miracle” to see Rwanda send its first minister, Edouard Ngirente, to represent Burundi at the 59th anniversary celebrations of Burundi’s independence.
Lifestyle
Israel Promises To Share Ideas Of Promoting Rwanda’s Religious Tourism
The Israel Embassy in Rwanda has pledged to promote religious tourism in Kibeho holy land in Nyaruguru district through cooperation between the two countries.
The Israel Ambassador, Dr. Ron Adam, said this during a tour to the holy land of Kibeho last week.
Ambassador Adam disclosed that Israel has developed its sector of religious tourism and Rwanda can also achieve the trend.
“This place can be developed as we have developed Jerusalem and other holy cities in the country. We can share a lot of knowledge and experience,” he said.
Israel is a country that has developed religious tourism because of its richness in historical heritages with divine footprints.
The cities of Jerusalem, Nazareth and Bethlehem are the cities that have a strong connection with Jesus himself making them more than mere touristic sites but holy cities.
To Christian believers, Bethlehem is regarded as a birthplace of Jerusalem and as Nazareth as the city that Jesus grew in.
Due to this, a number of tourists across the globe flock the cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem for a celebration of Jesus’s birth and spiritual connection. It is estimated that Christian pilgrims visiting the Israel cities reach up from 500,000 to 700,000 tourists per year.
During the tour, the Israel Ambassador also met Nyaruguru district Mayor, Emmanuel Murwanashyaka, and discussed means to build formidable cooperation that could promote religious tourism with enough infrastructure, accommodations and hotels in the area.
I visited @NyaruguruDistr and exchanged with Mayor Emmanuel Murwanashyaka on potential areas of cooperation like tourism and hospitality in the Holy Land of Kibeho.
I also toured the renowned Shrine of Our Lady of Kibeho.@NyaruguruDistr @RwandaSouth @visitrwanda_now @RDBrwanda pic.twitter.com/140HKoT7Hy
— Dr. Ron Adam (@AmbRonAdam) December 23, 2021
Officials also discussed the dire need for increasing English and French translators that are necessary for foreign tourists.
According to the statistics, 50,000 religious tourists visit Kibeho holy site, annually.
Kibeho became popular when the three sisters announced that they received the apparitions of Mother Mary in a vision.
Alphonsine Mumureke, Marie Claire Mukangango and Nathalie Mukamazimpaka are the three sisters that received a vision of Mary apparition.
