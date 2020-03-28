Political analysts in the region are closely watching the changing trends in the Republic of Burundi suspecting that President Pierre Nkurunziza and former rebel leader could have achieved his dream identifying a successor before stepping aside next year.

On Friday, President Nkurunziza awarded a commissioning certificate to his son Kelly Nkurunziza and other cadet officers for successfully completing training at the Higher Institute of Military Executives (ISCAM).

“The primary mission of the military is to defend the country well, safeguard independence and secure the country’s borders,” Nkurunziza said during the official launch of the 2019-2020 academic year at ISCAM.

The President advised the new officers to always ask their leaders for advice before making a decision, being characterized by unity, mutual aid and solidarity.

“Do not to fall into the traps of ill-intentioned politicians as the election period approaches,” he said.

2nd lieutenant Kelly Nkurunziza is arguably expected to rapidly grow in rank before the forth coming General elections that are scheduled on 20th May 2020 to elect both the president and the National Assembly.

Already the Father early this month awarded himself a title of the superior leader of Burundi plus a cash package of $500000 and a permanent monthly salary till his death.

President Nkurunziza who attempted to manipulate specific provisions in the constitution to seek a third term in office met stiff resistance from citizens and international community.

In 2015 the protestors walked from villages storming the capital rejecting his third term attempts. A military coup followed while he was out of the country but was thwarted.

Last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that President Pierre Nkurunziza is just days away from officially becoming a candidate for the prosecution.

This green light to prosecute Nkurunziza follows the August 2017 UN Commission of Inquiry report findings.

It is indicated in the report that the inquiry found that there are reasonable grounds to believe that crimes against humanity have been committed since April 2015 by members of Burundi’s national intelligence service, the police, the military and the Imbonerakure militia.

Ongoing changes in the country these days are a clear pointer that Nkurunziza is preparing for a secure life out of office. All loyal military officers have been elevated and politicians. Those opposed to his manipulations have been purged.

Nkurunziza a cunning educationist and ruthless former rebel leader is suspected to have cropped up his son that is the only person he can trust after he walks out of office.

Analysts argue that Nkurunziza will probably elevate 2nd Lt. Kelly to one of the highest ranks in the military and assign him sensitive responsibilities to ensure he keeps at bay any maneuvers by descenting elements in army and government.

According to the schedule, the event on Friday was also the occasion for the handover ceremonies between the 46th and 47th Intakes, the graduation ceremony for the winners of the 44th, 45th intakes and 17th and 18th retraining sessions.

In his speech, Nkurunziza congratulated the 49th intake which had just been incorporated into the defense corps and the winners of the 44th and 45th intakes who had just obtained diplomas as well as the 17th and 18th intakes of the retraining session for SRO officers.