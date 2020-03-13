What began as a joke has turned into law. President Pierre Nkurunziza has effectively become Burundi’s Supreme Leader for life and will get a take-home package worth Bfw1 billion ($526,990).

Nkurunziza is not expected to take part in the country’s contentious Presidential Elections scheduled later this year. The new law has been seen as a way of rewarding himself for the past 15-years serving his country.

However, last month, the government submitted a draft law into the country’s Parliament with a proposal to accord President Pierre Nkurunziza and late former President Melchior Ndadaye a cash package of Bfw 1 billion per month and specifically a new title to be bestowed upon Nkurunziza.

This draft law caused a lot of debate in the country’s parliament but was anyway voted and passed unanimously both in the Senate and Lower chamber of Parliament.

On Friday, the Office of Burundi President announced via its Twitter account that a new title has been bestowed upon President Nkurunziza as “Supreme Leader in Burundi’.

Fabien Banciryanino, a member of parliament representing Bubanza Province, said the past 15 years of Nkurunziza regime have been dotted with mayhem, killings and forced disappearances. “This new title does not represent who he is exactly. The current leader doesn’t deserve this title.”

Under this new law, the holder of this title, Nkurunziza shall always be consulted on matters of national guidance, governance and patriotism.

In this same new law, Burundi shall always commemorate a National Patriotism day every month of July and the day shall be presided over by Nkurunziza himself as long as he is till alive.

However, critics argue this is a way by Nkurunziza to maintain a firm grip on the daily functioning of the state after he has handed office to a new elected president.

He will oversee the management of the state from the comfort of his private rural home.