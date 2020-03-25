President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi is said to be in panic mode fearing the deadly Coronavirus pandemic crossing over into his country. There is no case reported in Burundi so far.

On Wednesday he summoned his ministers to a cabinet meeting at Ntare Rushatsi House.

Top on the Cabinet meeting Agenda was to study, among other things, the draft decree on the Reorganization and Operation of the National Platform for Risk Prevention and Disaster Management.

However, in this meeting, photographs shared by Rushatsi House twitter handle indicate that the high profile government officials do not observe social distancing.

Just like in many other countries around the world, Burundi has imposed several measures to prepare the country’s population against Coronavirus should it be reported in the country.

On Saturday March 21, 2020 that international flights departing or landing at Melchior Ndadaye International Airport are suspended for a period of 7 days.

According to the Minister responsible for transport Ir Jean Bosco Ntunzwenimana, this measure is part of the prevention and reduction of the risks of contamination and spread of COVID-19 in Burundi.

Health Minister Thaddee Ndikumana said the government has decided to quarantine 261 people, including students and foreigners, who entered Burundi from Rwanda.

Tracking Corona Virus In Africa

The number of novel coronavirus cases in 43 African countries stood at 2,412 as of 11.37am on Wednesday.

From the 2,412 cases, 64 people died and 203 recovered in 14 African countries, according to data obtained from the World Health Organisation’s website.

However, more than 427,940 declared cases have been registered in 181 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Countries (43) and with positive cases (2,412): Algeria (264), Angola (2), Benin (5), Burkina Faso (114), Cameroon (70), Cape Verde (3), Central African Republic (5), Chad (3), Congo (4), Côte d’Ivoire (73), Djibouti (3), DRC (48), Egypt (402), Equatorial Guinea (9), Eritrea (1), Eswatini (5), Ethiopia (12), and Gabon (6).

Others with positive cases are Gambia (3), Ghana (53), Guinea (4), Kenya (25), Liberia (3), Madagascar (17), Mauritius (42), Mauritania (2), Morocco (170), Mozambique (3), Namibia (6), Niger (2), Nigeria (46), Rwanda (40), Senegal (86), Seychelles (7), Somalia (1), South Africa (709), Sudan (3), Tanzania (12), Togo (20), Tunisia (114), Uganda (14), Zambia (3), Zimbabwe (2).

Countries (14) with deaths (64): Algeria (19), Burkina Faso (4), Cameroon (1), DRC (3), Egypt (20), Gabon (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (2), Mauritius (2), Morocco (4), Nigeria (1), Sudan (1), Tunisia (3), Zimbabwe (1).

Countries (14) with recoveries (203): Algeria (77), Burkina Faso (5), Cameroon (2), Côte d’Ivoire (3), DRC (1), Egypt (80), Ethiopia (4), Ghana (1), Morocco (6), Nigeria (2), Senegal (8), South Africa (12), Togo (1), Tunisia (1).