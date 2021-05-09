President Ndayishimye Shows Off Soybean Garden

The Inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday is a sharp reminder that Politics is just but a game. It will be a moment to ponder on whether to believe politicians.

Museveni who gunned his way to the helm of the country after a protracted guerrilla war against Presidents Idi Amin and Milton Obote’s governments will on Wednesday go down in history as a leader who reneged his own convictions of early 90’s.

The 77 year-old former rebel leader is on record through his book ‘sowing the mustard seed’ (1997) identifying Africa’s problem being leaders overstaying in power. Museveni has been in power since 1986, and Presidential term limits were abolished in 2005.

Later the constitutional provision on age limit (75years) for those seeking the position of President was scrapped and subsequently ignited year-long protests against this adjustment.

“I think you should ask the medical doctors. I should not interfere with their work. You should get a medical report about the fitness of someone past 75 years: on whether that person is physically fit to lead or not?,” Museveni said in 2017.

Ugandans are extremely supercharged ahead of Museveni’s Inauguration on Wednesday almost five months after winning the controversial January 14th election with 58.64% of the votes.

Esther Mbayo, minister for the presidency revealed that a total of 21 heads of state and world leaders have confirmed will attend Museveni’s inauguration in the capital Kampala.

“The president has extended invitations to 42 Heads of State both from Africa and the rest of the world, and so far 21 have confirmed attendance,” Mbayo said.

Other details indicate that a total of 4,000 guests have been invited to attend the function at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds in the capital, Kampala, under strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

Failed Diplomacy

Uganda which used to enjoy good neighbourliness from 60’s until early 90s has drastically lost its friendships and considered a security threat.

In 2019, Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda accusing the northern neighbour of hosting and facilitating Rwanda’s enemies. Hundreds of Rwandans have suffered torture, detention without trial and death on suspicion that they are engaged in espionage.

Rwanda’s government ordered its citizens not to travel to Uganda, claiming that Rwandan citizens were not safe across the border.

In August 2019, Yoweri Museveni and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda flew to Angola’s capital Luanda for mediated talks and later agreed to “refrain from actions conducive to destabilization or subversion in the territory of the other,” according to a statement issued at the end of the talks between the two leaders.

Relations between Rwanda and Uganda have quietly remained hostile. The two countries have been making mutual allegations of espionage, political assassinations and meddling.

On May 1st, President Paul Kagame convened a two-day Extended National Executive Committee for the Ruling Party Rwanda Patriotic Front and told cadres that Rwanda wants a peaceful coexistence with neighbours.

According to Kagame, the relationship with Rwanda and four neighbours is good except for one neighbour to the north -Uganda, whose problem with Rwanda he has failed to understand.

With these remarks, Uganda did not issue any statement nor did any of its high ranking government officials make any remarks, but on May 5th, Uganda deported 17 Rwandans via Kagitumba border including; 14 males and three females all accused of espionage.

In 2018, President Kagame flew to Entebbe, Uganda and met his counterpart Museveni with an objective of fixing their grievances. The two leaders later jointly addressed the press.

Museveni was tasked to explain the harassment against Rwandans in Uganda. “I think there needs close cooperation between intelligence services,” he said.

“There is no fundamental conflict between Rwanda and Uganda,” Museveni said during a joint presser.

Rwandans and Ugandans are anxiously waiting for Museveni’s address during his inauguration and would prefer the Ugandan leader comes clean on the issue of mending fences with Rwanda.