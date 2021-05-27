National
President Macron Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims
The French President early Thursday paid tribute to Genocide victims and was accorded a guided tour of the Kigali Genocide Memorial where 250,000 Genocide victims are buried.
The Director of the Memorial, Honore Gatera facilitated the memorial tour to the delegation. Gatera explained to them about the history of genocide against the Tutsi and how the genocide was stopped
President Emmanuel Macron of France has also addressed survivors of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.
According to officials at Kigali Genocide Memorial (KGM), during this guided tour at the memorial site, President Macron was able to learn about causes, reality and consequences of the Genocide against the Tutsi and stories of post-Genocide recovery according to memorial officials.
In delivering his address to survivors of the horrendous Genocide against Tutsi in which a million lives were lost moreover with France’s hand, President Macron says, “France has a role in the history [of Genocide against the Tutsi]. We have a political duty, the duty to recognise the suffering that we imposed.”
“The survivors, those who escaped, they have bore witness. They are dignified,” He added.
However, unlike his predecessors, President Macron admits France’s role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, although he did not offer a direct apology. Political pundits argue that this could be a one step closer to coming to terms with the role that France held in Rwanda in 1994.
President Macron has pledged to strengthen the reunion between the youth of Rwanda and France to chat a new path in the two countries’ relations.
Rwanda Holds Food Systems Summit Dialogue
Rwanda on Thursday joined other states in holding a sustainable food systems dialogue to deliberate on new actions that aim at transforming the way the world produces and consumes food.
According to the United Nations, this dialogue is guided by five Action Tracks; Ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all, Shifting to sustainable consumption patterns, Boosting nature-positive production, and Advancing equitable livelihoods and Build resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stress.
Rwandan Youth are being mobilised to this dialogue on sustainable food systems that avail healthy and enough food.
“This dialogue will review the contribution and perspective of youth on healthy and sustainable food systems that avail healthy and enough food. We will hear from youth from different youth organizations and individual youth farmers in Rwanda,” according to Rwanda Youth in Agribusiness Forum (RYAF).
For Rwanda this dialogue is being held under the theme; “Youth and Healthy Food: Youth Driving access to safe and nutritious food from farm to fork.”
Senior UN officials affirm that young people are taking a leading role in shaping fair and equitable food systems around the world.
Janya Green from the United States is a youth co-chair on Action Track 1, which covers ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all.
“As you all know, hunger worldwide is a huge problem. The number of undernourished people continued to increase in 2019. Even before taking Covid-19 into account, hunger was predicted to rise. If we do not reverse these current trends, the SDG zero-hunger target will not be met,” she warned.
Agnes Kalibata, the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy to the Food Systems Summit, stressed that it would be impossible to hold the event without engaging with youth.
Kalibata, who is from Rwanda, recalled that young people make up 77 per cent of the total population in Africa, and around 50 per cent of the global population.
“This is about the future”, she said. “The future is youth. The future of our world is our youth.”
Rwanda, France Exceptional Moment After 10 Years
French President Emmanuel Macron is in Rwanda for an official visit with the ambition to normalize relations that had been poisoned for more than a quarter of a century by France’s role in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.
According to President Paul Kagame the two countries now have the opportunity “to” create a good relationship”.
“This morning at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron who is in Rwanda on a two-day official visit,” The Rwandan Presidency twitted early Thursday.
Gabriel Attal French government spokesperson said shortly before this official visit that, President Macron’s trip to Kigali, “is proof that the will of the President of the Republic to look at our history, our past, face to face and in complete transparency is the best way to move forward.”
According to the French presidency, this visit should mark the “final stage of normalization of relations.”
Rwanda severed diplomatic relations with France in 2006 following the issue by Judge Bruguière of nine arrest warrants against Rwandan officials in the case of the attack on the aircraft of President Juvénal Habyarimana in April 1994.
Later the Rwandan government decided to restore diplomatic relations with France on 29 November 2009 during a phase between 2008 and 2011 of closer ties.
That involved a visit by President Sarkozy to Kigali in 2010, and a return visit by the Rwandan President in 2011. However, there was no visit between 2012 and 2018.
President Kagame of Rwanda has made several visits to France since 2018, in a context of a strengthened bilateral relationship. France has, however, not had an accredited ambassador in Kigali since October 2015.
This trip according to political analysts could have been the climax of behind the curtains interactions between the two governments and most possibly lubricated by Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) whose secretary general is a seasoned Rwandan diplomat.
Louise Mushikiwabo a Rwandan was on 12 October 2018 elected the fourth Secretary General of Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.
The organisation has 54 full members, 7 associate and 27 observer states. In 32 of these countries, French language has the status of an official language or the second official language.
The combined population of countries involved in the OIF is 900 million, of which 274 million are French speaking.
The countries involved in the OIF are spread across the five continents. It should be noted, that more than one third of the UN Member states are members of this organisation.
Rwanda Security Officers Undergo Training On Disarming, Protecting Child Soldiers
Dozens of Police and army officers are undertaking a special training on disarming, protecting child soldiers and how to intervene at an early stage if children are forcibly recruited in a conflict.
Rwanda is not at war, but army and police officers are participating as blue helmets in UN missions in numerous African states.
This training is meant to raise their awareness of how to deal with forcibly recruited child soldiers, therefore has an impact far beyond Rwanda’s borders.
The exercise is conducted under the Roméo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative, which works to prevent children from being forcibly recruited as soldiers.
German provides over €1.3million in support for this project, run by the Roméo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative with the aim of providing special training courses for soldiers and police officers in Rwanda.
According to the Initiative, protecting and helping forcibly recruited children plays a special role when it comes to post conflict peacebuilding, because if the children, often severely traumatised, cannot be given any perspective for their future in society, further conflicts are inevitable in the future.
“The Rwandan security forces could thus become a role model and pioneer in numerous conflicts on the African continent,” says Charlotte Renate Lehner, Chargée d’Affaires at the German Embassy to Rwanda.
“Trainees will acquire skills how to disarm and protect child soldiers, so that the children are not alone,” she made the remarks on Monday, May 24, 220 at the beginning of the training at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.
In attendance was also the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Operations, Deputy Comissioner Genneral (DCG), Chantal Ujeneza, Commandant of NPC, Commissioner of Police (CP) Christophe Bizimungu and Dr Shelly Whitman, Executive Director of the Dallaire Institute.
“Let me extend that trust and confidence in this joint initiative. We not only trust the trainer team present, we trust and believe in the capacity of the Rwandan trained UN soldiers and police staff, the internationally recognized peacekeepers on the African continent and elsewhere,” Renate Lehner said.
Meanwhile, one of the most important instruments of child protection has been the UN Secretary-General’s annual “List of Shame.”
Adopted in 2001, this mechanism was created to maintain the highest standard of verification for incidents—such as the recruitment and use of children as soldiers—and name every perpetrator, both member states and non-state actors, where grave violations against children were independently confirmed.
The Dallaire Institute and other eminent persons and experts on Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) supported by Watchlist, recently released a report analyzing and critiquing the process for listing perpetrators.
The report’s findings cover the last ten-year period and include several cases where influential member states have evaded listing, by lobbying to be delisted or avoid being listed altogether, despite committing grave violations against children.
In a series of landmark resolutions starting in 2001, the United Nations Security Council has placed the plight of children affected by conflict squarely on the international agenda.
“Building on the strong international consensus that children must never be used as soldiers, the Security Council unequivocally condemned a set of serious violations affecting children in war, triggering concrete consequences for perpetrators,” the report reads in part.
