President Macron Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

The French President early Thursday paid tribute to Genocide victims and was accorded a guided tour of the Kigali Genocide Memorial where 250,000 Genocide victims are buried.

The Director of the Memorial, Honore Gatera facilitated the memorial tour to the delegation. Gatera explained to them about the history of genocide against the Tutsi and how the genocide was stopped

President Emmanuel Macron of France has also addressed survivors of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.

According to officials at Kigali Genocide Memorial (KGM), during this guided tour at the memorial site, President Macron was able to learn about causes, reality and consequences of the Genocide against the Tutsi and stories of post-Genocide recovery according to memorial officials.

In delivering his address to survivors of the horrendous Genocide against Tutsi in which a million lives were lost moreover with France’s hand, President Macron says, “France has a role in the history [of Genocide against the Tutsi]. We have a political duty, the duty to recognise the suffering that we imposed.”

“The survivors, those who escaped, they have bore witness. They are dignified,” He added.

However, unlike his predecessors, President Macron admits France’s role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, although he did not offer a direct apology. Political pundits argue that this could be a one step closer to coming to terms with the role that France held in Rwanda in 1994.

President Macron has pledged to strengthen the reunion between the youth of Rwanda and France to chat a new path in the two countries’ relations.