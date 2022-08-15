The current president of the African Union is expected this Monday morning in the Malian capital where he is to meet with the head of the junta.

A “friendship and work” visit which comes the day after the indictment of 49 Ivorian soldiers by the Malian courts.

The two men first met during an exchange behind closed doors at the presidential palace, before an official lunch.

The current president of the African Union and the president of the Malian transition have also planned to hold a joint press conference after their meeting.

Among the many subjects on the agenda, the case of the 49 Ivorian soldiers arrested on July 10 will be at the heart of the discussions.

On Friday August 12, the Ivorian soldiers, detained for more than a month in Bamako, were charged with “attempting to undermine state security” and placed under a warrant of committal.

Abidjan assures that they were on a mission for the UN as part of logistical support operations for the United Nations Mission in Mali (Minusma) and demands their release.

Negotiation seemed for the moment the preferred way to obtain the release of these soldiers, arrested on their arrival at Bamako airport. Togo plays the role of mediator between Côte d’Ivoire and Mali, but the first negotiations, on July 28 in Lomé, failed to make progress.