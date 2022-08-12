Emerging details from Senegal’s Legislative elections indicate that the presidential coalition Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) obtained 82 deputies, among the 165 who make up the National Assembly.

Confirming the provisional results of the National Vote Counting Commission (CNRV) published on August 4, the ruling coalition was therefore one seat away from restoring its absolute majority in the Assembly, threatened by the breakthrough of the opposition at the polls.

This was without counting the rallying of Pape Diop alongside Macky Sall, cleverly announced just a few hours before the publication of the decision of the Constitutional Council.

The conversion of the president of the Bokk gis gis party therefore brings to 83 the number of parliamentarians allied to the head of state, against 80 for the inter-coalition Yewwi Askan Wi – Wallu Senegal.

New rally for Macky Sall

Already taken for granted by some members of the majority as soon as the provisional results were published, the conversion of Pape Diop did not surprise the ranks of the opposition either.

What comfort Ousmane Sonko, who had accused his opponents in the opposition to work for Macky Sall during the election campaign.