President Macky Sall Begs President Putin To End War

President Macky Sall the current chair of African Union said Wednesday he had held negotiation talks with Russian President Vladmir Putin to end his war operations in Ukraine.

“I welcome my meeting this morning with President Putin in my capacity as Chairman of the African Union to seek a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine. I salute his attentiveness and his willingness to maintain dialogue for a negotiated outcome to the conflict,” President Macky Sall said.

Heads of state from around the world, including many from Africa, have lambasted the Russian attack over the last week, with the U.S., EU and U.K. imposing punitive economic sanctions.

However, political analysts told CNBC that while a united African voice in opposition to Russia would be a powerful one, a number of countries will be reluctant to publicly detach themselves from Moscow given their strategic military ties.

Over the past few years, Russia has built a number of military alliances with governments in African countries facing violent insurgencies or political instability, including Libya, Mali, Sudan, the Central African Republic and Mozambique.

The significance of these ties could now play a major role in how these countries respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Harry Broadman, chair of emerging markets at consulting firm Berkeley Research Group and former economic adviser for the Africa region at the World Bank, highlighted that Russia’s relationships in Africa are largely tied to ruling elites in countries with vast chasms between leaders and the general population.

“It’s a relatively small number of countries, but they all have one characteristic which is that they’re quite shaky and resource-oriented, or they have military leaderships at the very top,” he told CNBC on Thursday.

He suggested the African Union will have difficulty establishing itself as a “powerful entity” in opposing Russia, since Moscow’s strategy is not continent-wide.

“They’re picking off certain countries based upon the elites, based upon minerals, based upon military interests – it’s a very different strategy than what China has been doing,” he added.

China, in contrast, has developed an Africa-wide economic presence through decades of loan financing and infrastructure investment.