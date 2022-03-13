President Kenyatta Unveils Former Foe Odinga As Presidential Candidate

Through a recently formed political coalition named Azimio La Umoja Raila Odinga has been unveiled as the presidential candidate for this coalition.

“The Azimio La Umoja political coalition on Saturday unveiled ODM party leader RailaOdinga as its presidential flag bearer in the forthcoming general election,” the Kenyan Presidency said.

Speaking at the National Delegates Conference of the Orange Democratic (ODM), President Kenyatta, who is the party leader of the ruling Jubilee Party, thanked Azimio La Umoja affiliate parties for settling on Mr Odinga as the coalition’s flag bearer in forthcoming election saying the ODM leader had what it takes to win the election.

The Azimio La Umoja brigade led by President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga addressed a mammoth political rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East constituency where they pledged to unite and fight hard for victory in the forthcoming election.

President Kenyatta introduced Azimio La Umoja Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga to Kenyans and thanked affiliate political parties for agreeing to back a single flag bearer for the forthcoming General Election scheduled on 9 August 2022.