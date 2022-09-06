Kenya’s president-elect William Ruto (pictured above) has asked his competitors in the recently concluded presidential elections to put their differences aside and work for a better Kenya.

Following a supreme court decision upholding William Ruto’s election, outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta has finally addressed the nation to congratulate his successor.

In a short address, Kenyatta also thanked Kenyans for taking part in the polls and acknowledged that there would be a smooth transition to the Ruto government.

Security agencies have intensified security across the various borders between Uganda and Kenya after Court’s final verdict on the presidential petition, where William Ruto’s win was upheld.

Ruto has begun receiving congragulatory messages from regional leaders and from across the world.

“I rang H.E Williams Ruto to congratulate him on the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to uphold his election as the 5th President of Kenya. I look forward to working with him to strengthen our Strategic Partnership in advancing the EAC agenda. God bless the people of Kenya,” said President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said America looks forward to working with the new government and deepening the two nations’ longstanding partnership for the benefit of Kenyans and Americans alike.

“The United States and Kenya share a strong and longstanding partnership based on a commitment to democracy, security, and economic prosperity. We look forward to enhancing this partnership with President Ruto and his new government,” Blinken said in a statement.

Burundi’s President Variste Ndayishimiye also reiterated his congratulations to the President-elect.

“Your leadership will be the cornerstone for the reinforcement of the historical relations of our countries while fostering the regional integration,” Ndayishimiye said.

African Union Commission’s Chairperson Moussa Faki said “The Chairperson further wishes to congratulate the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya, and all national stakeholders, for their collective efforts and exemplary conduct in holding peaceful elections up to the final outcome of the election petition by the Supreme Court of Kenya.”