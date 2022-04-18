President Paul Kagame of Rwanda who is on his way from home from Barbados and Jamaica has met with President Macky Sall of Senegal during a stopover.

President Macky Sall is the current chair of the African Union- he was elected to this position during the Thirty-Fifth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union by Heads of State and Government of the AU, taking over the position from Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

While in Babados, President Kagame said, ” Barbados and Rwanda are separated by a great distance, but we have some common challenges, and a lot of experiences to share with each other, in that sense we feel very close.”

President Kagame and Prime Minister The Hon. Mia Amor Mottley held tête-a-tête as well as bilateral talks where they witnessed the signing of an agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation between Rwanda and Barbados.

Let’s build on the recent CARICOM-Africa Summit, which took place in September last year, to continue aligning our priorities, and spur more direct cooperation between the Caribbean and Africa.