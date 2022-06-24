President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda has been named the new Chairman of the Commonwealth of Nations- a 54- member group of states.

After successfully hosting the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in the Capital Kigali, the Rwandan leader takes over from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“What really defines us, are the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter, and a commitment to good governance, the rule of law, and the protection of rights. That is why we shall always remain open to new voices, and new members,” President Kagame said.



Heads of Governments will attend high-level meetings among other executive sessions to discuss some of the most pressing issues affecting the Commonwealth and the world as a whole.

Rwanda an East African country with no colonial ties to the British monarch was admitted to the Commonwealth in November 2009, during the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Trinidad and Tobago.

In 1994, a million lives were lost during a horrendous genocide against Tutsi that was stopped by Rwanda Patriotic Front liberation movement headed by Paul Kagame. He has presided over a hard working team to rebuild and reunite and renewing the country to an admirable global status.

“Ours is a country that was torn apart by Genocide and divisions just a generation ago. Today we are a nation transformed in heart, mind and body,” President Kagame told over 5000 delegates attending the CHOGM event on Friday.

“Coming for the first time, visiting the Genocide Memorial and speaking to the survivors I have been overwhelmed by the resilience, grace and determination of the Rwandan people. Today Rwanda upholds much that is extraordinary as centre for renovation, a world leader in women empowerment, a growing hub for the green economy and a commitment to united future,” Prince Charles said in his remarks at the 26th edition of CHOGM.