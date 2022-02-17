President Kagame Meets Greek Prime Minister

President Paul Kagame met with Kyriakos Mitsotakis the Prime Minister of Greece on Thursday morning on the sidelines of the ongoing 2-day sixth edition of European Union-African Union summit in Brussels.

27 EU leaders alongside their counterparts from 40 African countries are in Brussels, Belgium attending today’s EU-African Union summit.

Rwanda and Greece enjoy cordial diplomatic relations. Cooperation between the two countries is mostly focused on strengthening bilateral relations in areas of common interest, including economic cooperation, investments, green growth and tourism, as well as EU-Rwanda relations.

Last year, Greece said it is determined to establish closer relations with African countries.

“We want to strengthen our relations with African countries because, among others, Africa will be an economic powerhouse of the world. Some of the fastest-growing economies are on this beautiful continent,” Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said after making contact with his Rwandan counterpart.

Dendias noted that his visit to Rwanda was his first to sub-Saharan Africa and “long overdue”.

He recollected the last agreement signed by Greece and Rwanda 35 years earlier and acknowledged that this had never been implemented, adding that this “was completely unacceptable.”

Dendias emphasised Rwanda’s importance to Greece as a gateway to Africa, saying its recovery after one of the worst genocides in human history made it a worldwide model for reconciliation, rebuilding and national unity.

“The government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants to present tangible proof of its willingness to support the people and society of Rwanda,” Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said last year while in Rwanda.

On 3 September 2021, Greece donated 200,000 vaccines to Rwanda to help address the Covid-19 pandemic.