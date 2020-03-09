President Paul Kagame Subject to powers bestowed upon him by the Constitution has made new appointments into the government and their assignments are with immediate effect as at March 9th.

Dr. Ngabitsinze Jean Chrysostome has been appointed as Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

Another Appointment is Bakuramutsa Feza Urujeni that effectively assumes office as Director of Cabinet in the office of the President.

Mukama Abbas has been appointed as Deputy Ombudsman in Charge of Preventing and Fighting Corruption.

Uwingeneye Joyeuse will take up the docket of Director General of Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA).

The President also appointed Members of the Board of Directors of Rwanda Aviation Company (RAC) – these include; Niyonkuru Zephanie (chair), Umugwaneza Clementine (Vice Chair), Lt. Col. Ndayishimiye Joseph (member), Uwimbabazi Ines (member), Kalisa Mihigo Thierry (member), Ngangure Diana (member), and Izere Parfait (member).

The New changes have also seen the Renewal of term of office for the selection Committee of Candidates to the Post of Commissioner of the National Commission of Human Rights; they include- Kayijire Agnes (Chairperson), Safari Emmanuel, Ingabire Marie Immaculee, Dr. Muhire Yves and Dr. Kanani Jean Bosco Prince.