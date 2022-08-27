On the third day, President Paul Kagame is scheduled to interact with more than 100,000 residents gathered at Kagano grounds as part of his #Citizenoutreach program.

The #Citizen outreach program had been interupted by the covid-19 pandemic which forced the government to impose a list restrictions aimed preventing further spread the deadly virus.

More than 132,000 Rwandans tested positive to Covid-19 and 1,466 deaths have been recorded so far since the pandemic reached the country.

President Kagame commenced the four day citizen outreach in Ruhango district, Southern Province, he proceeded to Huye, further south before heading to Nyamagabe district.

In Western Province, the president stopped over at Rusizi district and then visited Nyamasheke district. The President is scheduled to conclude the trip in Karongi district on August 28.

While in Nyamagabe district, Kagame told residents, “We must have a culture that promotes hard work towards improving our lives. If that culture is not there, even if the tools are there, you will not achieve anything.”

President Kagame visited the home of 110-year-old Rachel Nyiramandwa, a beneficiary of socio-economic initiatives, including a renovated home and the Girinka programme through which she now has cows that allow her to supply milk to her neighborhood.

While in Huye district,President Kagame met with over 800 opinion leaders from across the Southern Province to discuss key challenges that need to be addressed to achieve socio-economic transformation for every citizen.