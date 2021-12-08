East-Africa
President Kagame in Tanzania For Independence Anniversary
President Paul Kagame on Wednesday flew to neighbouring Tanzania to attend the country’s 61th independence anniversary usually celebrated on December 9.
Tanzania received its independence from the British in 1961 of Tanganyika which later merged with Zanzibar in 1964 to become Tanzania.
Tanzania’s independence movement started in 1954 and was led by Julius Nyerere, who co-founded the “Tanganyika African National Union (TANU)”. He was educated in Uganda and Scotland and began voicing his anti-colonial, Africanist political agenda when he returned to his country.
Nyerere was inspired by the non-violent independence movement waged by Mahatma Gandhi in India and advocated for a similar resistance in Tanganyika. He was instrumental in uniting several tribal factions over the region to launch a united front against the British.
Elected to the General Council in the national elections of 1958–59, Nyerere, known as teacher or ‘Mwalimu’ in Swahili because of his teaching career, became the first President of an independent Tanganyika in 1961.
It became a Republic the next year and merged with Zanzibar in 1964 after they overthrew the Sultan of Zanzibar. This is when the name of the country changed to Tanzania.
He was also a socialist who laid down state-ownership policies for services and community ownership for farms. When his plans failed to make Tanzania self-reliant, he became the first African leader to voluntarily resign from office.
He remains a respected figure in the region because of his ethical principles. Incidentally, the current ruling party, which is also the only party to have ruled the country, ‘Chama Cha Mapinduzi’, is an extension of TANU after it merged with the Afro-Shirazi party of Zanzibar.
Currently, most of the Zanzibar archipelago remains a semi-autonomous region of the country with a flag that is a variation of the flag of Tanzania.
DRC Could Soon Be Confirmed As New EAC Member
East Africans are about to receive Democratic Republic of Congo as a new member of the regional bloc previously composed of six nations.
According to details, the latest report of the compliance verification team is scheduled to be examined by the heads of state in the region.
During the 44th extraordinary meeting held on November 22 of ministers responsible for the affairs of the East African Community, they recommended that heads of state examine a report from the verification team.
The report observed, among other things, the institutional frameworks in place, legal frameworks, policies, projects and programs, areas of cooperation with other EAC partner states and the DRC’s expectations vis-à-vis of its membership of the Community.
Issues relating to peace and security, language and legal systems are among the areas that will be taken into account for a strategic path to follow in the negotiations.
“The DRC’s population of around 90 million has the potential to help expand market and investment opportunities. With the DRC, the Community will open the corridor from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, as well as from north to south, thus expanding the region’s economic potential ”, says EAC General Secretary Dr Peter Mathuki.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the second largest country on the continent. The DRC shares its borders with five of the EAC states: Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan.
The new EAC recruit also brings in his luggage, his share of insecurity mainly in the east of the country. Several national and regional rebel groups have taken up residence in this part of the country which has been plagued by insecurity for more than a decade.
Uganda Airforce strikes ADF Bases in DRC
Allied Democratic Front ADF rebels have suffered aerial bombardment and artillery fire power from Uganda and Congolese forces, local media in DRC said.
“This morning, we launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies,” the Ugandan army said.
However, Patrick Muyaya the Congolese Government spokesman has denied presence of Ugandan troops on DRC territory. “the Ugandan army is not on Congolese soil.”
Yet the spokesperson of the Ugandan army said Tuesday, November 30 that the armed forces of their country have launched military air operations jointly with the FARDC. He specifies that the two forces “launched air strikes” against the positions of the ADF.
This intervention comes after President Félix Tshisekedi “granted” the Ugandan army authorization to enter the territory of the DRC to “fight against armed groups, in particular the Ugandan rebels of the ADF”.
President Tshisekedi is dedicated to restoring order and peace in troubled Eastern region of DRC that has for decades suffered attacks from foreign rebel groups.
To achieve this objective, Patrick Muyaya warns that “it is within this framework that we work on a regular basis, with the Armies of neighboring countries. we exchange intelligence information on a regular basis.”
“Today we all face the same threat called Allied Democratic Forces (Adf). You have seen that on November 16, they struck in the middle of Kampala (Ugandan capital) and they strike regularly in the DRC ”, he concludes.
East African Crude Oil Pipeline Activities Complete-Museveni
President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda are currently in the Daresalaam for an Oil and Gas Symposium at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.
The symposium which off on Saturday has drawn hundreds of delegates while others are attending virtually owing to covid-19 prevention measures.
On the agenda are discussions on the ongoing activities on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, as well as other oil and gas projects.
There will also be an emphasis on pushing national participation and promoting local content as a channel to economic development in the two countries.
According to details the construction of this Crude Oil Pipeline will cost U$600million.
“The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project is a good durable business, it will create jobs for a lot of sectors,” President Museveni said during his presentation.
“I am happy to tell Tanzanians, Ugandans, and the world that the activities on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) are complete,” Museveni said.
According to details the construction phase is expected to generate 14,000 directs jobs, 45,000 indirect jobs by the contractors, and induced employment of another 105,000 people as a result of utilization of other services by the oil and gas sector
Production is expected to reach a plateau of 230,000 barrels per day. That’s higher than the output of Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, two of Africa’s OPEC members.
In April, President Samia and President Museveni signed the pipeline deal which both leaders described as victory for the two countries.
Partners will develop the Tilenga and Kingfisher discoveries near Lake Albert in Uganda.
The Ugandan pipeline section covers 296km. This pipeline will transport Uganda’s waxy crude for export at the port of Tanga in Tanzania.
The Tanzanian pipeline section from the border town of Mutukula to Chongoleani terminal in Tanga at the Indian Ocean is 1,443km.
The shareholding structure, as detailed in the Shareholders Agreement, which defines the rights and responsibilities of the shareholders in the pipeline company is; Uganda through Unoc with 15%, Total Holdings International B.V. with 62%, Tanzania through its national oil company, TPDC, with 15%, and Cnooc with 8%.
