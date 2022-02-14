President Kagame In Qatar For Working Visit

President Paul Kagame on Monday flew to Doha, Qatar for a working visit. The President was welcomed upon arrival by Director of Protocol Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Rwanda and Ambassador of Rwanda to Qatar- the Qatar news agency said.

Rwanda and Qatar enjoy high level cooperation especially in areas of large investments. For example in 2019, Rwanda and Qatar Airways signed an investment partnership for Rwanda’s new International Airport. Qatar Airways has agreed to take a 60% stake in the project, which as a whole is valued at around U$1.3 billion.

The new airport is being redesigned to accommodate seven million passengers per annum, with a second phase for 14 million passengers a year expected to start by 2032.

On another front, the two countries have made regular contact to strengthen their defence cooperation. For example in 2020, Qatar sent a military delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Lt Gen (Pilot) Ghanim bin Shaheen al-Ghanim to explore and strengthen areas of mutual defence and military cooperation between the two defence forces.

In 2021, Two Rwanda Defence Force pilots successfully completed training from Qatar at the prestigious Al Zaeem Air College.

Considering the magnitude of investment, the Qataris are expected to boost Rwanda’s Air Force capabilities to be able to protect Bugesera airport in real time once it’s completed and operational.