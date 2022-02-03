President Kagame In Nairobi For Bilateral Talks

Rwanda President Paul Kagame on Thursday met with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, Kenya where the two discussed bilateral and regional affairs.

According to Kenya State House handlers, “President Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi, held one-on-one talks with President Kagame who was in Kenya on a working visit.”

During the meeting, President Kenyatta and President Kagame discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and transport. The two leaders also discussed emerging issues concerning the region and the continent.

After his return to Kigali, President Kagame via his twitter handle said, “I had a brief but very productive working visit with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi today morning. Now back home! I like it this way- 1hr to N’bi 1hr back to Kgl. 1hr+ discussion 1hr from airport to S/H and back to a/port. A lot was covered !!!”

President Kagame’s visit comes days after his government opened the land border with Uganda on Monday ending nearly three years of closure.

“The Gatuna border is open. Currently trucks, Rwandan citizens, returning residents, are crossing to Rwanda,” Government Spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said on Monday.

She said the two countries were working on anti-coronavirus health measures and that other categories of travellers would be allowed too once those measures were put in place.

The border closure had choked off commerce on a major regional transport artery that funnels goods from the Indian Ocean seaport of Mombasa in Kenya through Uganda to Rwanda, Burundi and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.