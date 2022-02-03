National
President Kagame In Nairobi For Bilateral Talks
Rwanda President Paul Kagame on Thursday met with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, Kenya where the two discussed bilateral and regional affairs.
According to Kenya State House handlers, “President Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi, held one-on-one talks with President Kagame who was in Kenya on a working visit.”
During the meeting, President Kenyatta and President Kagame discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and transport. The two leaders also discussed emerging issues concerning the region and the continent.
After his return to Kigali, President Kagame via his twitter handle said, “I had a brief but very productive working visit with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi today morning. Now back home! I like it this way- 1hr to N’bi 1hr back to Kgl. 1hr+ discussion 1hr from airport to S/H and back to a/port. A lot was covered !!!”
President Kagame’s visit comes days after his government opened the land border with Uganda on Monday ending nearly three years of closure.
“The Gatuna border is open. Currently trucks, Rwandan citizens, returning residents, are crossing to Rwanda,” Government Spokeswoman Yolande Makolo said on Monday.
She said the two countries were working on anti-coronavirus health measures and that other categories of travellers would be allowed too once those measures were put in place.
The border closure had choked off commerce on a major regional transport artery that funnels goods from the Indian Ocean seaport of Mombasa in Kenya through Uganda to Rwanda, Burundi and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
President Kagame Hosts CEO of Coventry University Group
President Paul Kagame has this Wednesday hosted Prof. John Latham the Cheif Executive Officer of Coventry University Group at Village Urugwiro in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.
Prof. John Latham who also doubles as Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University was accompanied by Prof. Silas Lwakabamba the Regional Managing Director of Coventry University Africa Hub.
Coventry University gained its university status in 1992. Since then it has worked tirelessly to become a global enterprise, establishing multiple campuses and initiatives across the world, including the Coventry University Group.
CU London, CU Scarborough and CU Coventry offer more vocationally based courses, with flexible learning options and no end of year exams, with the aim of providing a high quality learning solution, while also allowing students to fit studying around their busy lifestyles.
Chinese Welcome Lunar New Year
It is time to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Lunar New Year festivities can often last for up to 15 days, with different tasks and activities taking place over that period. (In China, it’s also referred to as the Spring Festival.)
On the 26th day of the last lunar month — January 28 this year — festive cakes and puddings are made.
Also known as the Chinese New Year — and as the Spring Festival in China — the celebration marks the end of the Year of the Ox and the start of the Year of the Tiger.
While based on the Chinese lunar calendar, Lunar New Year is also celebrated in Korea, Singapore, Mongolia, Tibet, Vietnam and in Asian communities worldwide.
The word for cakes and puddings is “gao” in Mandarin or “go” in Cantonese, which sounds the same as the word for “tall,” meaning eating them is believed to lead to improvements and growth in the coming year.
Countries that observe Lunar New Year often offer three to seven days of public holidays but celebrations aren’t complete until the 15th day of the first lunar month, also known as the Lantern Festival.
Many Asian cultures historically follow a lunar, rather than solar, calendar, so the Lunar New Year falls on a different day on the Gregorian calendar every year: In 2022, Lunar New Year’s Eve falls on Jan. 31, and the new year begins Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Uganda Grants Irish Rower Citizenship
Irish national Kathleen Grace Noble who successfully represented Uganda at the Tokyo Olympics has finally been granted Ugandan citizenship.
“Kathleen Grace Noble, Ugandan Olympian rower received her dual citizenship certificate yesterday [Tuesday] having applied online,” Uganda immigration office said on Wednesday.
The immigration Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa handed the certificate to an excited Kathleen.
Kathleen was born in Uganda at Kiwoko Hospital, in 1994 at present-day Nakaseke District to Irish parents, Gerry Noble, a doctor and Moira Noble, a teacher who had come to Uganda as missionaries.
She is also recognized as having achieved Uganda’s best time so far (30.80 seconds) in the 50m butterfly at the FINA World Swimming Champiosnhips.
Noble was part of the Ugandan team at the 2012 World Swimming Championship in Istanbul, Turkey.
Noble attended the then Kabira International School (now Kampala International School) between 1999 and 2004. She later joined the International School of Uganda for secondary in 2004 leaving in 2013.
She then joined Princeton University in 2014 and graduated with a degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.
After graduating from university, she moved to Utah where she worked as a wilderness therapy field instructor working with youth in the desert teaching survival and communication skills.
