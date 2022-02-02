President Kagame Hosts CEO of Coventry University Group

It is time to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Lunar New Year festivities can often last for up to 15 days, with different tasks and activities taking place over that period. (In China, it’s also referred to as the Spring Festival.)

On the 26th day of the last lunar month — January 28 this year — festive cakes and puddings are made.

Also known as the Chinese New Year — and as the Spring Festival in China — the celebration marks the end of the Year of the Ox and the start of the Year of the Tiger.

While based on the Chinese lunar calendar, Lunar New Year is also celebrated in Korea, Singapore, Mongolia, Tibet, Vietnam and in Asian communities worldwide.

The word for cakes and puddings is “gao” in Mandarin or “go” in Cantonese, which sounds the same as the word for “tall,” meaning eating them is believed to lead to improvements and growth in the coming year.

Countries that observe Lunar New Year often offer three to seven days of public holidays but celebrations aren’t complete until the 15th day of the first lunar month, also known as the Lantern Festival.

Many Asian cultures historically follow a lunar, rather than solar, calendar, so the Lunar New Year falls on a different day on the Gregorian calendar every year: In 2022, Lunar New Year’s Eve falls on Jan. 31, and the new year begins Tuesday, Feb. 1.