President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda has been decorated with the Ordre de la Pléiade (Grand Cross category) an international honour bestowed by the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie.

“Francis Drouin the President of the La Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly (APF) decorated President Kagame with the Ordre de la Pléiade, at the rank of Grand Cross,” the Rwanda Presidency said.

The mandate of l’Assemblée parlementaire de la Francophonie is to promote democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and allow for the prospering of the French language and cultural diversity around the world.

A delegation of members of the La Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly arrived in Rwanda this week to convene their 47th Plenary Session.

President Kagame who has been awarded for promoting the French language also on saturday received and held talks with Speakers of APF francophonie.

The Ordre de la Pléiade is divided into 5 categories – There are five classes (in descending order of precedence):

Grand Cross (Grand-croix) – President Kagame is recepient

Grand Officer (Grand Officier)

Commander (Commandeur)

Officer (Officier)

Knight (Chevalier)

This APF brings together 73 parliaments or assemblies from Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia and the Oceania. It is composed of parliaments and assemblies exercising legislative power in States or communities that are entirely or partly French speaking.

Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie holds substantial discussions on topics such as political freedoms and rights, parliaments, communication, the French-speaking economic community, decentralized cooperation, education, obstacles to the dissemination of knowledge in French-speaking countries.