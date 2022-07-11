Ruki Karusisi, Vincent Nyakarundi, Willy Rwagasana have been promoted to ranks of Major General respectively. Both have been holding ranks of Brigadier General.

The promotions have been effected by President Paul Kagame, the commander in chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

According to the official Defence Ministry communique, the promotions of the three RDF officers take immediate effect this Monday.

‘More promotions will follow at a later stage,’ the July 11 communique said without divulging extra details.

Newly promoted Maj.Gen Rwagasana is still serving as Commander of the Republican Guard while Maj.Gen. Karusisi is the current Commander of Special Operations Force, and Maj.Gen. Nyakarundi is the current Head of Defence Intelligence.