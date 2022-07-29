President Paul Kagame on Friday participated in the 2nd virtual Special Summit of the African Peer Review Forum of Heads of States and Government.

The meeting chaired by Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio particularly gathered to review the peer review of the Targeted Report of Kenya on the Big 4 Agenda and to express ideas on continental issues as well as assessing the impacts of the governments in their respective nations.

During the summit, Julius Maada Bio who was elected to head the APRM gave remarks on contemporary continental problems; conflicts affecting the African nations, security, effects of the global shocks like COVID and Russian-Ukraine war and economical upheavals among other geopolitical problems affecting the continent.

The African Peer Review Mechanisms (APRM) was initiated in 2002 and established in 2003 by the African Union in the framework of the implementation of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) to provide space for national dialogue on governance and social economic indicators and opportunity to build consensus on the way forward.