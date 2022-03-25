President Kagame Arrives in Cairo

Connect with us

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda on Friday arrived in Egypt’s capital Cairo for an Official Visit.

According to the Presidency, “during this visit, he will have tête-à-tête and bilateral meetings with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.”

Rwanda and Egypt relations exceeding 40 years have been cooperating in fields including Military, Agriculture, trade, health, among others.

Last year, the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Lt. Gen Mohamed Farid visited Rwanda from May 27 to 29 aimed at enhancing the existing military cooperation. Rwanda has been sending some students to Egypt for military courses.

The two countries are members to a number of regional organizations and gatherings including COMESA, NEPAD, African Union, and Nile Basin Initiative as both countries belong to the “Nile Basin” and are linked to the same lifeline.

Egyptian Rwandan economic relations enjoy advantages of the Common Market Countries for East and South Africa “COMESA”. Also, the Egyptian products witness a growing promotion in the Rwandan market. Rwanda directly exports to Egypt tea, coffee, pineapple, banana and horticulture products.

Egypt pays due attention to the geostrategic importance of Rwanda through several themes; the first one is that 3 Rwanda is a Nile basin country, in addition to the logistic site of Rwanda, which is considered a commercial crossing and a point of contact with its neighboring countries.

