National
President Kagame Arrives in Angola For ICGLR Mini-Summit
Rwanda’s President Kagame on Tuesday flew to Angola’s Capital Luanda to attend the Second ICGLR Mini-Summit on the political and security situation in the Central African Republic.
ICGLR is an abbreviation for the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.
Upon arrival, President Kagame met with his counterpart President João Lourenço of Angola. The meeting is scheduled later today.
The Heads of State and Government of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL) will meet again to analyze the political and security situation reigning in the Central African Republic (CAR).
This mini-summit has been called by the Angolan President Lourenço, as acting President of CIRGL, the meeting brings to Luanda the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Touaderá, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Congo, Dennis Sassou Nguesso and the President of the Sovereign Transitional Council of the Republic of Sudan, Abdul Fatah al-Burhan.
According to a communiqué from the Angolan Presidency, high-level delegations representing Chad, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo will also participate.
It is the second time, in less than three months, that CIRGIL leaders have met in the Angolan capital, to analyze the situation in the CAR.
The first meeting, on the initiative of the Angolan Head of State, as acting president of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region, took place on 29 January this year.
National
Chad President Idris Deby Reportedly ‘Dead’
Several news agencies have reported that newly elected President Idris Deby died today, apparently of injuries sustained in an attack.
An army statement confirmed that Deby died after being “injured on the frontline”.
Deby had just won his sixth term as president, according to provisional results.
The country went to the polls on April 11, partial election show incumbent President Idriss Deby on course to extend his three decades.
According to lepaystchad local newspaper, the Chadian army announced on Sunday evening that it had killed more than 300 “terrorists” and made 150 prisoners according to a report presented by Brigadier General Azem Bermandoa.
“We deplore 5 martyrs and 36 wounded. On the enemy side, more than 300 terrorists killed and 150 terrorists taken prisoner, including 3 senior officials. 26 vehicles recovered ”specifies the government spokesperson.
Chad has been facing various conflicts that cause damage and many deaths. On the one hand, the incursion of the rebels and on the other, inter-communal conflicts.
The Minister of State, Minister Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Kalzeubé Payimi Deubet convened this Monday, April 19, members of the government, technical advisers and special advisers of the President to brainstorm on the situation.
In particular the deliberations were about the armed clashes between the rebels of the Front for Alternation and Concord in Chad (FACT) against the defense and security forces. Also inter-community violence in the province of Salamat.
The Minister of State, Kalzeubé Payimi Deubet indicated that: “the real beating inflicted on the terrorists by the brave soldiers of the Chadian national army, the inter-community conflicts in Salamat and the mastery of communication in times of crisis are among others , the main points developed “
He urged members of the government to “run the administration as it should and not give in to the sirens of disinformation. “.
Regarding intercommunal violence in Salamat, he reassured that the situation is on the way to being brought under control.
“The perpetrators, co-perpetrators and accomplices will answer for their acts in court,” noted the Minister of State, Minister Secretary General of the Presidency.
National
Weapon And Ammunition Management Course Opens At Police Training School
A week-long training on ‘Weapon and Ammunition management’ course opened on Monday, April 19, at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishali in Rwamagana District.
The training is conducted by Rwanda National Police (RNP) in partnership with Regional Center on Small Arms (RECSA) and the US Embassy in Rwanda.
Eighteen Police officers from various units of RNP are attending the course, which was officially opened by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Operations, Felix Namuhoranye.
Present was also RECSA Executive Secretary, Lt.Gen Badreldin Elamin Abdelgadir and US Embassy Assistant Regional Security Officer, Diana Kaiser.
DIGP Namuhoranye said RNP considers capacity building as one of its “key priorities” in building a knowledge-based and professional policing.
He commended all entities that support the RNP training programmes in different policing disciplines
“This training is aimed at equipping participants with required basic knowledge and skills towards enhancing weapon and ammunition management in the region,” DIGP Namuhoranye said.
RNP, he said, considers capacity building as one of its key priorities a reason as to why police officers are trained in various fields including weapon and ammunition management and control.
This, he added, is meant to further improve the skills and knowledge of officers to properly manage armories.
“We all know that ineffective management of weapons and ammunitions may threaten people’s safety and security, and may relatively impact on socio-economic deveopment of countries. Course participants should bear in mind that ammunitions, explosives or weapons, when poorly managed, could end up in the hands of criminals… terrorists who can in-turn jeopardize national and regional security,” DIGP Namuhoranye said.
He challenged the trainees to use what they will acquire from the training to effectively manage armories in their respective units, but also share the knowledge and skills with other officers.
Lt.Gen Badreldin said RECSA is investing in weapon and ammunition programme to respond to challenges that have been caused by accumulation of ammunitions and weapons in the region thus increasing armed conflicts, violent crimes and terrorism, among others.
“The course is considered important to our member states because it helps to control the population with small arms beginning with security agencies, by establishing effective control systems to safeguard, in a proper manner, weapons and ammunitions in accordance with international recognized standard,” Lt.Gen Badreldin said.
In her remark, Diana Kaiser, the US Embassy Assistant Regional Security Officer thanked Rwanda for its safety and security, and the existing collaboration in the region and around the world and its role in peacekeeping missions.
She applauded the Government of Rwanda for its weapon management programme and pledged continued partnership in matters of security.
National
Cabinet Commends Investigative Report On Genocide
On Monday, April, 19th, President Paul Kagame chaired an extraordinary Cabinet meeting at village Urugwiro.
- The cabinet discussed the investigative report prepared and submitted by Levy Firestone Muse LLP, titled “A Foreseeable Genocide: The Role of the French Government in Connection with the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda”, which was commissioned by the Government of Rwanda in 2017.
- The Cabinet commended the outstanding quality of the report, and noted the involvement of three Rwandan Law Firms in its preparation: Certa Law, MRB Attorneys, and Trust Law Chambers.
- The cabinet considers this report as well as the recent French Government commissioned Duclert Report, to be important contributions to establishing the truth of what happened in connection with the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and the role of France.
- The cabinet commended the positive steps taken by the government of France under the leadership of Emmanuel Macron, and the prospect of a new chapter in the relations between France and Rwanda.
- The cabinet directed that the supporting documentation used in the preparation of the report become part of the national archives for Public use.
- The cabinet directed that the report be released to the public in full at the earliest opportunity.
Meanwhile, after the cabinet meeting, Foreign Affair Minister, Dr. Vincent Biruta and the Executive Secretary of Rwanda Remembers , Jean Damascene Bizimana addressed a post-cabinet press conference on the Muse Report at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters in the capital Kigali.
The 600-page report was earlier presented to the cabinet by Bob Muse of the Levy Firestone law firm.
In 2017, the government commissioned a Washington, DC-based law firm to conduct a detailed inquiry to determine the French government’s role in the 1 994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda.
According to the Preface of the Muse Report, the Rwandan government believes that bringing in Levy Firestone , a foreign law firm, “based neither in France nor Rwanda, best helps advance the public’s understanding of the facts.”
This report was, worked on by a team of 43 people, led by Bob Muse, a partner at Levy Firestone Muse LLP, serving as counsel on behalf of the Government of Rwanda in the investigation that includes interviews of over 250 witnesses from across the world.
Chad President Idris Deby Reportedly ‘Dead’
Angola Appoints Envoy To Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan
President Kagame Arrives in Angola For ICGLR Mini-Summit
MTN Rwandacell PLC To List By Introduction On Rwanda Stock Exchange
Weapon And Ammunition Management Course Opens At Police Training School
Beatrice Munyenyezi, A big Catch For Rwanda
Cabinet Commends Investigative Report On Genocide
Bitcoin Value Collapsing
Burundi Army Has To Fix its Asocial Behaviour – Mental Health Expert
3 Arrested In Connection With Kigali City Burglary
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Ubutegetsi Bwitwaje COVID-19 Bubangamira Itangazamakuru
- U Bufaransa Bwimye U Rwanda Zimwe Mu Nyandiko Ku Ruhare Rwabwo Muri Jenoside
- Inyungu ya MTN Rwanda Yageze Ku 196% Mu 2020
- Abapolisi 18 B’U Rwanda Bari Guhugurwa Ku Gucunga Imbunda Nto N’Amasasu
- MTN Rwanda Igiye Kwinjira Ku Isoko Ry’Imari n’Imigabane
- Incamake Ya Raporo Y’U Rwanda Ku Ruhare Rw’U Bufaransa Muri Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- U Rwanda Ruri Gusohora Raporo Y’Uruhare Rw’U Bufaransa Muri Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- McKinstry Watozaga Ikipe Y’Igihugu Ya Uganda Yirukanywe
- Menya Byinshi Kuri ‘Super League’ Yatangijwe I Burayi, Igateza Impagarara
- Ubufatanye Mu Butabera Bw’URwanda N’Ubwa Singapore
Trending
-
National4 days ago
Burundi Defense Minister Worried About Drunkenness Among Soldiers
-
Crime4 days ago
Blaise Compaoré Charged For Thomas Sankara’s Assassination
-
Crime20 hours ago
Beatrice Munyenyezi, A big Catch For Rwanda
-
National5 days ago
Rwanda Rotates Peacekeepers In Central Africa Republic
-
Politics3 days ago
Burundi Parliament Rejects Prime Minister’s Fake Achievements Report
-
Business4 days ago
Turn Your Farm Into Tourism Hotspot
-
National3 days ago
World Bank Approves US$30M To Support COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout In Rwanda
-
Politics5 days ago
Russian Envoy Visits Rwanda’s Ruling Party Officials