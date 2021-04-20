President Kagame Arrives in Angola For ICGLR Mini-Summit

Rwanda’s President Kagame on Tuesday flew to Angola’s Capital Luanda to attend the Second ICGLR Mini-Summit on the political and security situation in the Central African Republic.

ICGLR is an abbreviation for the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region.

Upon arrival, President Kagame met with his counterpart President João Lourenço of Angola. The meeting is scheduled later today.

The Heads of State and Government of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL) will meet again to analyze the political and security situation reigning in the Central African Republic (CAR).

This mini-summit has been called by the Angolan President Lourenço, as acting President of CIRGL, the meeting brings to Luanda the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Touaderá, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Congo, Dennis Sassou Nguesso and the President of the Sovereign Transitional Council of the Republic of Sudan, Abdul Fatah al-Burhan.

According to a communiqué from the Angolan Presidency, high-level delegations representing Chad, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo will also participate.

It is the second time, in less than three months, that CIRGIL leaders have met in the Angolan capital, to analyze the situation in the CAR.

The first meeting, on the initiative of the Angolan Head of State, as acting president of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region, took place on 29 January this year.