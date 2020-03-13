Australian home affairs minister has on Friday tested positive to the deadly and wide spreading corona Virus less than a week after meeting President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump who doubles as a White House staffer.

In a statement, Minister Peter Dutton said that he woke up on Friday morning “with a temperature and sore throat” and was “subsequently tested for COVID-19.”

Dutton had in less than a week specifically on March 6th met with the United States Attorney General William Barr, senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump and other White House officials.

Under the policy of Queensland Health, Dutton said Friday, “anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice.” Dutton added that “I feel fine and will provide an update in due course.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday that Trump “had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive” and does not require being tested.

Trump has been telling people close to him that he’s concerned about coming into contact with people who have contracted the coronavirus, including the Brazilian official.

Several US lawmakers, some of whom had recent contact with Trump, have also taken steps to self-quarantine.