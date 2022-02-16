President Amin Murdered Head Of Anglican Church in Rwanda

Millions of Rwandans may have little knowledge of history of the Anglican church in the country as little is mentioned of various historical facts making it difficult for youth to know.

The Anglican Church of Rwanda (ACR or EAR in French) is a province of the Anglican Communion, covering 11 dioceses in Rwanda.

There are over 1,000,000 Anglicans in Rwanda, making P.E.A.R. one of the largest church bodies in the country.

On Wednesday, Christians of the Anglican faith in Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Uganda will honour the memory of Archbishop Janani Jakaliya Luwum who at the time of his murder administered the church in these countries.

Archbishop Janani Jakaliya Luwum is described as one of the most influential leaders of the modern church in Africa.

He was ruthlessly murdered on February 17, 1977. Luwum challenged dictator Idi Amin to put an end to extrajudicial killings, political repression, corruption, and ethnic persecution.

In 1974 Janani Luwum he became Archbishop of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Boga-Zaire. Three years previously Colonel Idi Amin had overthrown the Government of Uganda.

Tension between Church and state worsened in 1976. Religious leaders, including Archbishop Luwum, met to discuss the deteriorating situation and asked for an interview with Idi Amin to share their concern.

The President reprimanded the Archbishop. But Archbishop Luwum continued to attend Government functions. One of his critics accused him of being on the Government side and he replied:”I face daily being picked up by the soldiers.

While the opportunity is there I preach the Gospel with all my might, and my conscience is clear before God that I have not sided with the present Government which is utterly self-seeking. I have been threatened many times.

Whenever I have the opportunity I have told the President the things the churches disapprove of. God is my witness.”

On 5 February 1977 the Archbishop’s house was raided by soldiers who said they had been ordered to look for arms.

On 8 February the Archbishop and nearly all the Ugandan bishops met and drafted a letter of protest to the President and asked to see him.

A week later, on 16 February, the Archbishop and six bishops were publicly arraigned in a show trial and were accused of smuggling arms. Archbishop Luwum was not allowed to reply, but shook his head in denial.

The President concluded by asking the crowd:”What shall we do with these traitors?” The soldiers replied “Kill him now”.

The Archbishop was separated from his bishops. As he was taken away Archbishop Luwum turned to his brother bishops and said:”Do not be afraid. I see God’s hand in this.”

The next morning it was announced that Archbishop Luwum had been killed in a car crash.

His body was placed in a sealed coffin and sent to his native village for burial there.

However, the villagers opened the coffin and discovered the bullet holes.