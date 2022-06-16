The 2022/23 Premier League season will kick off with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal on Friday, August 5, before Manchester City begin their title defence at West Ham on Sunday, August 7.

Everton’s Saturday Night Football clash with Chelsea on August 6 and Manchester United’s Super Sunday match-up with Brighton – which will signal the start of the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford.

Championship winners Fulham begin their Premier League season at home to Liverpool in the lunchtime kick-off on August 6, while newly-promoted Bournemouth host Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest – back in the top-flight for the first time since 1999 – go to Newcastle in the 3pm kick-offs.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will meet their 2021/22 title rivals Liverpool at Anfield on the weekend of October 15 before hosting Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Etihad Stadium on the weekend of April 1.

If their race for the crown goes right down to the wire again, City’s penultimate game of the season at home to Chelsea could be key, before their final-day trip to Brentford on May 28. Liverpool finish their campaign at Southampton.

Liverpool supporters will also be looking forward to an early-season match-up away to rivals Manchester United on August 20 before going to Goodison Park to face neighbours Everton in the first Merseyside derby on September 3.

The Manchester derbies and north London derbies are scheduled for the same weekends of October 1 and January 14, with City and Arsenal playing host in the first meetings.

For the first time ever, the Premier League season will pause after the weekend of November 12/13 for the winter World Cup in Qatar.