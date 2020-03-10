The Pontiff has challenged priests around the world to go and physically meet people that are sick after contracting the deadly Corona-virus which is fast spreading across all continents in the world.

“Let us pray to the Lord also for our priests, that they may have the courage to go out and visit the sick… and to accompany the medical staff and volunteers in the work they do,” said the pontiff at a Mass for visiting clergy.

Pope Francis urged Catholic priests on Tuesday to “have the courage to go out and see” those sickened by the novel coronavirus.

The Pontiff was heading mass at Casa Santa Marta which was broadcast live in order to demonstrate his nearness to those affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

In a mass broadcast live Tuesday Morning, Pope Francis introduced the liturgy saying “In these days, I will offer Mass for those who are sick from the coronavirus epidemic, for the doctors, nurses, volunteers who are helping them, for their families, for the elderly in nursing homes, for prisoners”.

The Pontiff then asked everyone to “pray together this week” the words of the entrance antiphon: “Redeem me, O Lord, and have mercy on me. My foot stands on level ground; I will bless the Lord in the assembly”.