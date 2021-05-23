Religion
Pope Francis Leads Holy Mass For Pentecost
Pope Francis on Saturday, the eve of Pentecost, sent a message for the ecumenical Pentecost Vigil organized by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service (CHARIS), through the Commission for Christian Unity.
The mass was broadcast during the vigil from the Anglican Christ Church in Jerusalem, where the faithful from different Christian traditions were gathered.
Opening his message, the Pope expressed gratitude to the Anglican Church for its hospitality in making the broadcast possible, and in particular, Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury, for sharing “a beautiful reflection on the Holy Spirit.”
The Pope also acknowledged CHARIS for organizing the vigil as part of the mission he had entrusted to it to work for Christian unity, through its commission made up of Catholics and other believers from other Christian communities.
Significance of the occasion
Highlighting the significance of the “very special night”, Pope Francis reflected on Jerusalem – “the holy city for the children of Abraham”; and the upper room where the Holy Spirit, promised by Our Lord, descended “powerfully on Mary and the disciples, transforming their lives and the whole of history forever.”
“I am thinking of the Church of Saint James, the Mother Church, the first, the Church of believers in Jesus, the Messiah, all of them Jews,” the Pope said, adding that the Church has never disappeared from history and is still alive today.
The Pope also turned his thoughts to the following morning, when, in Jerusalem, “devout Jews from all nations, were ‘filled with wonder’ when they heard those Galileans speaking in their languages,” according to the account in the Acts of the Apostles.
See how they love each other
Continuing his reflection on the community of believers, Pope Francis recalled that no one was in need because they held everything in common, and the people said of them: “See how they love each other.” “Brotherly love defines them.
And the presence of the Spirit makes them comprehensible,” Pope Francis pointed out. Conversely, he lamented the sadness of when people say of Christians, “Look how they quarrel.”
“Can the world today say of Christians, ‘Look how they love each other’, or can it truthfully say ‘Look how they hate each other’ or ‘Look how they quarrel’? What has happened to us?” he asked.
The need for forgiveness
The Pope went on to impress upon everyone the need to ask forgiveness from God, as well as the need to forgive ourselves.
“We have sinned against God and against our brothers,” the Pope said. “We are divided; we have broken into a thousand pieces what God so lovingly, passionately and tenderly made.”
At the same time, the Pope pointed at “the plague” which he describes as “the effect not only of a virus, but also of the selfishness and greed that make the poor poorer and the rich richer.”
He also warned that “nature is reaching the limit of its possibilities as a result of humanity’s predatory action,” saying this is the same humanity “to whom God entrusted the care and fruitfulness of the earth.”
“If Christian unity in mutual love has always been necessary, today it is more urgent than ever,” he insisted.
A call to Christian witness
“Brothers and sisters, this night can be a prophecy; it can be the beginning of the witness that we Christians, together, must give to the world,” the Pope said.
We are thus, “to be witnesses of God’s love that has been poured into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us” so that “tonight thousands of Christians will raise the same prayer together, from the corners of the earth: come Holy Spirit, come Spirit of Love, and change the face of the earth, and change my heart.”
Pope Francis then urged everyone to “go out into the world and make reality and a testimony of the first Christian community: “See how they love each other.”
Changed to change the world
“Let us be changed by the Holy Spirit so that we can change the world. God is faithful, He never reneges on His promise,” he said.
Counting on God’s faithfulness, Pope Francis ended his message recalling the prophecy of Isaiah in the Bible: “It shall come to pass in the latter days that the mountain of the house of the Lord shall be established as the highest of the mountains, and shall be raised above the hills; and all the nations shall flow to it, and many people shall come, and say: “Come, let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob; that He may teach us His ways and that we may walk in His paths”. For out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem. He shall judge between the nations and shall decide for many people; and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more” (Isaiah 2:2-4).
Vatican
Religion
Christians Commemorating 500th Anniversary Of St.Ignatius
About 2.4billion Christian faithful around the world are commemorating the 500th Anniversary of St. Ignatius.
The Ignatian year themed “to see all things new in Christ” begins from May 2021 to July 2022. This years anniversary opened on Thursday, 20 May commemorating the 500th anniversary of St. Ignatius’s injury during the Battle of Pamplona on 20 May 1521.
While defending the citadel of Pamplona against French forces, St. Ignatius was seriously injured after being struck by a canon ball. This led to a long period of convalescence which began his conversion and subsequent transformation from soldier to saint.
During this year themed “to see all things new in Christ”, the Jesuits will also mark the 400th anniversary of the canonization of St. Ignatius and St. Francis Xavier on 12 March 2022.
The Ignatian year will conclude on 31 July 2022 – the Feast of St. Ignatius. The solemn opening Mass for the Ignatian year took place in Pamplona, Spain on Thursday.
Guided by the theme of the Ignatian year, the Society of Jesus hopes to encourage everyone to draw inspiration from the example of St. Ignatius and his inner struggle to conversion which led him to a close familiarity with God.
This familiarity, in turn, led him to find God in all things and to see all things new in Christ.
“The Ignatian year is, first of all, to be considered from a spiritual perspective. It gives us the opportunity to highlight one of the four apostolic preferences of the Society of Jesus which is to show the way to God. For that, St. Ignatius gave us an extraordinary heritage of the Spiritual Exercises and also spiritual discernment,” explained Fr. Pierre Belanger SJ.
“During this year, there will be several resources all over the world to better know the Spiritual Exercises – a way to help us find true liberty in our lives; and also the way of discernment – knowing how to consider the future, and justice in the face of different options placed before us. It is thus, an opportunity to know and deepen Ignatian spirituality.”
The Ignatian year “is a call to allow the Lord to work on our conversion,” said Fr. Arturo Sosa SJ, Superior General of the Jesuits.
“We ask for the grace to be renewed by the Lord. We wish to discover a new apostolic enthusiasm inside ourselves, a new life, new ways to follow the Lord. That is why we have chosen as our theme for the year: to see all things new in Christ.”
Different provinces of the Society of Jesus around the world are also organizing several initiatives adapted to their contexts to celebrate the Ignatian year.
Religion
Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Tagle Ordains 24 Deacons
A total of 24 deacons that successfully completed studies at the Rome’s Pontifical Urban College have been ordained according to reliable sources from Vatican.
The Rome’s Pontifical Urban College is a major seminary under the care of the Congregation for the Evangelization of People.
Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle presided over Mass and ordained these deacons on Saturday.
The 24 deacons come from Camerun, Benin, Senegal, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, and give “witness to the universality of the Church and its mission”.
Cardinal Tagle recalled the Vatican II constitution Lumen Gentium which describes the role of the deacon “in service of the liturgy, of the Gospel, and of charity”, and quoting Saint Polycarp that they “be merciful, diligent, walking according to the truth of the Lord, who became the servant of all.”
He underscored that “deacons are called to be living signs of Jesus, whose lordship is expressed in humble service to all”. With the grace of God, they remind Christians of “our common call to serve as Jesus did.”
Recalling the Gospel reading, where Jesus says,”Remain in me, as I remain in you…I am the vine, you are the branches…without me you can do nothing”, Cardinal Tagle noted the special meaning this has today for the new deacons.
He said it is not enough to know that Jesus lives in us, but that “we must choose to live and remain in him”, so we may “become like him in love and service”.
He encouraged the new deacons to “show the world the greatness of humble service, which is the fruit of living in Jesus.”
He also entrusted them to the care and protection of Mary, our Mother, and of Saint Joseph, “both humble servants, who lived for and in Jesus.”
Religion
Ramadhan Requires Prayer, Worship & Reflection
The Muslim Holy month of Ramadhan is here with us again. It is a month of prayer, worship and reflection. World’s estimated 1.6 billion Muslims kicked off their Ramadhan on April 13 and will conclude on May 12.
Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramadhan or Ramathan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.
The lunar calendar, which is followed by Islam, is 10 to 11 days shorter than the modern-day Gregorian calendar (which is based on the Earth’s rotation around the sun). This difference means Ramadan begins on a different day each year. This year it will begin in mid-April; in 10 years time it will begin in mid-January.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are compulsory commandments ordered by God. The other pillars are prayer, the declaration of faith, giving charity and going on the Hajj pilgrimage if the believer is physically and financially able.
Muslims believe that through fasting they are able to strengthen their relationship with God. Time is spent participating in acts of worship, such as praying, reading the Quran and giving to charity.
Abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours allows Muslims to practise willpower and focus their energy on working on their faith.
Fasting also allows Muslims to empathise with those who are less fortunate, and be more compassionate to those in need.
Can anything invalidate a fast?
Yes, including intentionally eating or drinking, intercourse, smoking and menstrual bleeding.
One question most Muslims get asked during Ramadan (alongside the infamous gasp of “not even water?”) is what happens if you eat or drink by mistake? Can you not just take a doughnut when no one is looking?
Eating or drinking intentionally invalidates your fast, as the purpose of Ramadan is to practice self-restraint and engage in religious acts.
However, eating or drinking, if it is done through a genuine mistake, does not nullify your fast: followers can continue fasting as normal.
