Pope Francis in Greece to Meet Orthodox Christians

The Pontiff has reminded Christians that Jesus doesn’t seek earthly cheap popularity and that he came not to dominate, but to serve others.

Pope Francis was on Sunday reflecting on the Kingship of Christ on today’s Solemnity of Christ the King.

The Pope observed that Christ says he is a king when the crowds chanted against him, but when the crowds acclaimed him previously, he kept his distance.

“This shows that Jesus is “sovereignly free” from the earthly desire for regal fame and glory,” he noted, something that all Christians need to ask themselves if they too are imitating this mission of service to others, rather than seeking approval, esteem and applause.

Reflecting on the readings for today’s Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Pope Francis pointed out how Jesus said clearly during Pilate’s interrogation, “I am a king”, where previously we read in the Gospels how he did want others to acclaim him as their king.

The reason is the understanding of “kingship” according to worldy standards is very different from what He intended. Jesus came into the world, not to dominate, “but to serve”, the Pope, noted, and he did this not through “signs of power”, but rather, through the “power of signs”.

His kingship signified service to the point of being nailed on a cross, something “truly beyond human parameters” that regard a king as manifesting pride, fame, glory and power over others.

While Jesus fled earthly greatness, he “makes the hearts of those who follow him free and sovereign,” the Pope pointed out, saying Jesus frees us from the slavery of sin.

“His Kingdom is liberating,” where every disciple is treated like a friend and not a subject, he added, even though He is above all sovereign. The Pope emphasized that “we acquire dignity” by following Christ, who wants us all to be free.

The Pope explained the Jesus’ freedom derives from the truth, the reality that Jesus made “the truth within us that free us” from the falsity we have inside. When Jesus reigns in our heart, we are freed from hypocrisy, deceit and duplicity, the Pope said, since “being with Jesus, we become true”.

In conclusion, that Pope prayed that Mary might help us seek every day “the truth of Jesus, King of the Universe” who frees us from the earthly slavery to sin and leads us to discipline in our lives.