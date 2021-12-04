Religion
Pope Francis in Greece to Meet Orthodox Christians
Pope Francis arrived in Greece on Saturday morning for a two-and-a-half-day visit to meet Greek Orthodox Christians.
This is the first time in two decades the Pope is visiting this place. The Greek capital placed under high security due to the anti-papist climate there.
The Pontiff is to deliver three speeches in the afternoon, before the civil authorities, the Orthodox Archbishop and then the representatives of the Catholic Church.
He had previously spent two days in Cyprus where he strongly lambasted “the wall of hatred” erected against migrants, fifty of whom will be transferred to Rome, including 10 in an irregular situation, according to Nicosia.
The Orthodox Christians, separated from the Catholic Church since the schism of 1054 between Rome and Constantinople. If the sovereign pontiff visited the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016, it is the first visit of a pope to Athens in twenty years, since the visit of John Paul II in May 2001.
Catholics form a minority of 1.2% in a country with a large religious majority Orthodox, not separated from the state.
Pope Francis will meet on Saturday with the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as with the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church Hieronym II, before meeting the Catholic community.
Religion
Jesus is “Sovereignly free” From Earthly Desire for Fame, Glory
The Pontiff has reminded Christians that Jesus doesn’t seek earthly cheap popularity and that he came not to dominate, but to serve others.
Pope Francis was on Sunday reflecting on the Kingship of Christ on today’s Solemnity of Christ the King.
The Pope observed that Christ says he is a king when the crowds chanted against him, but when the crowds acclaimed him previously, he kept his distance.
“This shows that Jesus is “sovereignly free” from the earthly desire for regal fame and glory,” he noted, something that all Christians need to ask themselves if they too are imitating this mission of service to others, rather than seeking approval, esteem and applause.
Reflecting on the readings for today’s Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Pope Francis pointed out how Jesus said clearly during Pilate’s interrogation, “I am a king”, where previously we read in the Gospels how he did want others to acclaim him as their king.
The reason is the understanding of “kingship” according to worldy standards is very different from what He intended. Jesus came into the world, not to dominate, “but to serve”, the Pope, noted, and he did this not through “signs of power”, but rather, through the “power of signs”.
His kingship signified service to the point of being nailed on a cross, something “truly beyond human parameters” that regard a king as manifesting pride, fame, glory and power over others.
While Jesus fled earthly greatness, he “makes the hearts of those who follow him free and sovereign,” the Pope pointed out, saying Jesus frees us from the slavery of sin.
“His Kingdom is liberating,” where every disciple is treated like a friend and not a subject, he added, even though He is above all sovereign. The Pope emphasized that “we acquire dignity” by following Christ, who wants us all to be free.
The Pope explained the Jesus’ freedom derives from the truth, the reality that Jesus made “the truth within us that free us” from the falsity we have inside. When Jesus reigns in our heart, we are freed from hypocrisy, deceit and duplicity, the Pope said, since “being with Jesus, we become true”.
In conclusion, that Pope prayed that Mary might help us seek every day “the truth of Jesus, King of the Universe” who frees us from the earthly slavery to sin and leads us to discipline in our lives.
Religion
Celebrating Prophet-founder of Baha’i Faith
On November 12, 1817 the prophet founder of the Baha’i Faith was born in Persia the present day Iran.
Mirza Husayn-Ali, who is known to the world by His title, Baha’u’llah, was born in Tehran. Baha’u’llah means “Glory of God” in Arabic.
Two centuries later, the anniversary of the day He was born is celebrated around the world alongside the Birth of the forerunner of His Revelation, the Bab (according to the calendar used in Persian at the time of Their Births, these two anniversaries fell on consecutive days and Baha’is across the planet continue to celebrate these special days one after another).
These Twin Holy Birthdays, or Twin Holy Days, are celebrated annually as one festival where the closely interwoven lives and missions of these two Divine Luminaries are remembered together.
Rwanda hosts about 15,000 members of the Bahá’í faith one of the smallest religious sects in this hilly east African country that is predominantly catholic and with a slightly larger number of Anglicans and moslems.
Religion
Pope Francis Visits Hungary, Slovakia
The papal plane that departed from Rome at 6.09am local time, is taking Pope Francis to Budapest, where he is scheduled to land at 7,45am for the first leg of his journey.
Here he will meet with authorities before presiding over the concluding Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in the Hungarian capital’s Heroes Square.
He is scheduled to spend about 7 hours in the country before taking a short flight to Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, on Sunday afternoon.
That leg of the Pope’s Apostolic Journey will last until Wednesday.
One highlight of his visit to Slovakia wil be the celebration of Mass at the National Shrine of Šaštin, on the feast day of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows, Patron saint of Slovakia.
Pope Francis’ pilgrimage, said Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin in an interview with Vatican News on the eve of the journey, is a way of entrusting “to Her all those who find themselves in situations of fragility, of vulnerability, of suffering, including physical suffering, as he has been going through in this period, especially taking into account the situation brought on by the pandemic.”
four dimensions of the visit
Presenting the visit to journalists at a briefing in the Vatican, Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni said the visit can be seen as a pilgrimage with four dimensions: a spiritual dimension centered on the Eucharist; an ecumenical dimension when he meets leaders of the other Christian churches and recalls the shared Christian heritage in Hungary and Slovakia that is linked to saints, Cyril and Methodius, who evangelized these peoples; an interreligious dimension represented by the meetings with leaders of the Jewish community in both capital cities; and a missionary dimension during which the Pope will evoke the heroic witness of faith and martyrdom given by Hungarian and Slovak Catholics who suffered persecution under the totalitarian regimes of the 20th century.
Vatican
Pope Francis in Greece to Meet Orthodox Christians
Global Transporters Condemn Omicron Blanket Travel Ban
Olomide’s Concert Goes On Despite Criticism
Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente to Update Parliament on Covid-19 vaccination Program
International Day of Persons with Disabilities Celebrated In Gatsibo
Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente to Update Parliament on Covid-19 vaccination Program
International Day of Persons with Disabilities Celebrated In Gatsibo
DRC Executive Violated Law By Allowing Entry Of UPDF – Lawyer
British High Commissioner to Rwanda Omar Daair Is Cool
Kenya Legislator Proposes to Legalise Sex
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
West-Africa4 days ago
2021 Africa Investment Forum Postponed
-
National5 days ago
S. Sudan Senior Officials In Rwanda For Post-conflict Peacebuilding Course
-
National4 days ago
EAC ‘Tembea Nyumbani’ Campaign to Stimulate intra-regional Travel
-
CORONA VIRUS5 days ago
Rwanda Issues New Conditions For Travelers From Southern Africa
-
Crime4 days ago
Three Reported Dead In Mbarara Bomb Blast
-
Special Report4 days ago
Rare Peep Into Espionage Fights Of Rival Koreas
-
Tech4 days ago
Africa Data Centres Unveils New 10MW Data Centre In Nigeria
-
National3 days ago
Uganda-DRC Special Forces Search Bombed ADF Areas