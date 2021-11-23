Police Warns Against Vandalism of Public Infrastructure

Separate Rwanda National Police (RNP) operations conducted on Saturday, November 20, in Musanze, Rulindo and Gicumbi districts arrested six people allegedly vandalizing public utilities, including electricity wires, water pipes and metallic covers for water tanks and water drainage manholes.

Benoit Barashukwanubusa, 63 and Vincent Tuyishime, 27, were arrested in Muhoza Sector, Musanze District with rolls of electric wires and cables.

The trio of Seraphin Niyonshuti, Jean Claude Nsabimana, 20 and Jean Paul Twizeyimana, 22, were arrested red handed in Cyamutara Village, Kajevuba Cell, Ntarabana Sector of Rulindo District with combined five metallic covers for water tanks and water drainage manholes.

The metallic covers vandalized and stolen from water points in Karengere Cell of Burega Sector.

According to the suspects, they were going to sell the metallic covers as scraps to one whom they only identified as Peter, operating in Gaseke trading center.

Meanwhile in Gicumbi District, Ernest Habiyaremye was arrested in Gashirwe Village, Gacurabwenge Cell of Byumba Sector after he was found in possession of water pipes which he allegedly buying from vandals.

Habiyambere had set up a hardware where he was selling the water pipes, which he was buying from vandals.

Chief Superintendent (CSP) Francis Muheto, the Northern Region Police Commander (RPC) thanked the residents, who reported the vandalism and supported the police operations to search and arrest the alleged vandals.

“All the suspects were arrested following credible information provided by the public. No one should keep queit about people, who destroy public infrastructures including utilities,” CSP Muheto said.

He further warned dealers in scraps to be vigilant to prevent fueling such destruction of public infrastructure by individual or group suppliers.

The suspects were handed over to RIB for further legal process.

Article 182 of the law relating to offences and penalties in general in Rwanda, “any person, who maliciously demolishes or damages in any way, in whole or in part of construction, building, bridge, dams, water pipes and their routes, railway rails or any other means of communication or electric power infrastructure, wells or any other constructions, which do not belong to him/her, commits an offence.”

Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three (3) years and not more than five (5) years with a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million