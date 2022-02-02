National
Police Recovers Stolen Motorcycles
Rwanda National Police (RNP) recovered two stolen motorcycles from suspected thieves in separate operations conducted on Monday, January 31, in Nyanza and Kamonyi districts.
The Southern region Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Theobald Kanamugire said that one motorcycle belonging to one Ngirabakunzi, was stolen in the night of Sunday, January 30, after they broke into his house where it was.
“The motorcycle has a GPS and it was tracked and recovered in the house of one Jean Paul Muhigana located in Kabagesera village, Kabagesera cell, Runda sector, Kamonyi district, but Muhigana was not home at the time,” said SP Kanamugire.
Muhigana’s wife, according to SP Kanamugire, claimed that the motorcycle was brought to their home on Monday morning by two unidentified men.
“His wife argued that the two men came to their bar with the motorcycle, where they took some drinks for Frw20, 000, failed to pay and left the motorcycle with as collateral and that they would come back with the money to collect it, but investigations are still underway,” SP Kanamugire added.
On the same day, in Rebero village, Kibinja cell, Busasamana sector of Nyanza district, two suspected thieves identified as Ephron Mundanikure, 38, and Valens Mazimpaka, 29, have also been arrested after they were found with another stolen motorcycle TVS.
According to SP Kanamugire, the suspects were apprehended due to information provided by taxi-moto operators in Busasamana sector.
“The taxi-moto operators got suspicious of Mazimpaka, who was operating and transporting passengers on the motorcycle only at night, prompting them to report to the Police. Police swiftly conducted an operation and found the motorcycle, which was previously reported stolen, parked at the home of Mundanikure and the duo was taken into custody,” SP Kanamugire.
The motorcycle was reportedly stolen in Nyamagabe District. According to Mazimpaka, he was given the motorcycle by a man whom he only identified as Emmanuel. He added that he was operating at night because he did not have the required traffic documents.
Mundanikure and Mazimpaka were handed over to RIB at Busasamana station for further investigation while the search for Emmanuel is still ongoing.
Article 166 of law determining offences and penalties in general states that; any person convicted of theft is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than one (1) year and not more than two (2) years and a fine of not less than Frw1 million and not more than Frw2 million, community service in a period of six (6) months or only one of these penalties.
In article 167, the penalty for theft doubles if the offender committed the crime through burglary, climbing or possession of keys other than the owner; the theft is carried out during the night or the theft is carried out by more than one (1) person.
President Kagame Hosts CEO of Coventry University Group
President Paul Kagame has this Wednesday hosted Prof. John Latham the Cheif Executive Officer of Coventry University Group at Village Urugwiro in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.
Prof. John Latham who also doubles as Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University was accompanied by Prof. Silas Lwakabamba the Regional Managing Director of Coventry University Africa Hub.
Coventry University gained its university status in 1992. Since then it has worked tirelessly to become a global enterprise, establishing multiple campuses and initiatives across the world, including the Coventry University Group.
CU London, CU Scarborough and CU Coventry offer more vocationally based courses, with flexible learning options and no end of year exams, with the aim of providing a high quality learning solution, while also allowing students to fit studying around their busy lifestyles.
Chinese Welcome Lunar New Year
It is time to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Lunar New Year festivities can often last for up to 15 days, with different tasks and activities taking place over that period. (In China, it’s also referred to as the Spring Festival.)
On the 26th day of the last lunar month — January 28 this year — festive cakes and puddings are made.
Also known as the Chinese New Year — and as the Spring Festival in China — the celebration marks the end of the Year of the Ox and the start of the Year of the Tiger.
While based on the Chinese lunar calendar, Lunar New Year is also celebrated in Korea, Singapore, Mongolia, Tibet, Vietnam and in Asian communities worldwide.
The word for cakes and puddings is “gao” in Mandarin or “go” in Cantonese, which sounds the same as the word for “tall,” meaning eating them is believed to lead to improvements and growth in the coming year.
Countries that observe Lunar New Year often offer three to seven days of public holidays but celebrations aren’t complete until the 15th day of the first lunar month, also known as the Lantern Festival.
Many Asian cultures historically follow a lunar, rather than solar, calendar, so the Lunar New Year falls on a different day on the Gregorian calendar every year: In 2022, Lunar New Year’s Eve falls on Jan. 31, and the new year begins Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Uganda Grants Irish Rower Citizenship
Irish national Kathleen Grace Noble who successfully represented Uganda at the Tokyo Olympics has finally been granted Ugandan citizenship.
“Kathleen Grace Noble, Ugandan Olympian rower received her dual citizenship certificate yesterday [Tuesday] having applied online,” Uganda immigration office said on Wednesday.
The immigration Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa handed the certificate to an excited Kathleen.
Kathleen was born in Uganda at Kiwoko Hospital, in 1994 at present-day Nakaseke District to Irish parents, Gerry Noble, a doctor and Moira Noble, a teacher who had come to Uganda as missionaries.
She is also recognized as having achieved Uganda’s best time so far (30.80 seconds) in the 50m butterfly at the FINA World Swimming Champiosnhips.
Noble was part of the Ugandan team at the 2012 World Swimming Championship in Istanbul, Turkey.
Noble attended the then Kabira International School (now Kampala International School) between 1999 and 2004. She later joined the International School of Uganda for secondary in 2004 leaving in 2013.
She then joined Princeton University in 2014 and graduated with a degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.
After graduating from university, she moved to Utah where she worked as a wilderness therapy field instructor working with youth in the desert teaching survival and communication skills.
