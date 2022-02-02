Police Recovers Stolen Motorcycles

Rwanda National Police (RNP) recovered two stolen motorcycles from suspected thieves in separate operations conducted on Monday, January 31, in Nyanza and Kamonyi districts.

The Southern region Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Theobald Kanamugire said that one motorcycle belonging to one Ngirabakunzi, was stolen in the night of Sunday, January 30, after they broke into his house where it was.

“The motorcycle has a GPS and it was tracked and recovered in the house of one Jean Paul Muhigana located in Kabagesera village, Kabagesera cell, Runda sector, Kamonyi district, but Muhigana was not home at the time,” said SP Kanamugire.

Muhigana’s wife, according to SP Kanamugire, claimed that the motorcycle was brought to their home on Monday morning by two unidentified men.

“His wife argued that the two men came to their bar with the motorcycle, where they took some drinks for Frw20, 000, failed to pay and left the motorcycle with as collateral and that they would come back with the money to collect it, but investigations are still underway,” SP Kanamugire added.

On the same day, in Rebero village, Kibinja cell, Busasamana sector of Nyanza district, two suspected thieves identified as Ephron Mundanikure, 38, and Valens Mazimpaka, 29, have also been arrested after they were found with another stolen motorcycle TVS.

According to SP Kanamugire, the suspects were apprehended due to information provided by taxi-moto operators in Busasamana sector.

“The taxi-moto operators got suspicious of Mazimpaka, who was operating and transporting passengers on the motorcycle only at night, prompting them to report to the Police. Police swiftly conducted an operation and found the motorcycle, which was previously reported stolen, parked at the home of Mundanikure and the duo was taken into custody,” SP Kanamugire.

The motorcycle was reportedly stolen in Nyamagabe District. According to Mazimpaka, he was given the motorcycle by a man whom he only identified as Emmanuel. He added that he was operating at night because he did not have the required traffic documents.

Mundanikure and Mazimpaka were handed over to RIB at Busasamana station for further investigation while the search for Emmanuel is still ongoing.

Article 166 of law determining offences and penalties in general states that; any person convicted of theft is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than one (1) year and not more than two (2) years and a fine of not less than Frw1 million and not more than Frw2 million, community service in a period of six (6) months or only one of these penalties.

In article 167, the penalty for theft doubles if the offender committed the crime through burglary, climbing or possession of keys other than the owner; the theft is carried out during the night or the theft is carried out by more than one (1) person.