Crime
Police Hands Over 32 Recovered Tower Batteries To IHS Rwanda
Rwanda National Police (RNP), on March 30, handed over 32 batteries to IHS Rwanda Limited, which are some of those that were stolen from the latter’s towers in Kigali.
The telecommunication tower batteries were recovered from seven people, all members of the same racket arrested in Gasabo District in separate operations conducted in the past one week.
According to Nathan Kabanguka, a security officer at IHS Rwanda, a telecommunication infrastructure provider, said that more than 60 batteries have been stolen from towers in Kigali City.
“The vandalism and theft started back in 2017 targeting batteries, lubricants and electric cables. Since then, more than 600 batteries have been stolen. The 32 batteries recovered by the Police and handed over to us are part of l the 60 stolen from the towers in Kigali,” Kabanguka said.
“We thank Rwanda National Police for these successful operations; we hope more batteries will be recovered in the due course and more vandalizers and thieves will be brought to justice,” he added.
Kabanguka said the vandalism and theft affect the telecom infrastructures, which also impacts on the network performance especially to users thus disrupting communication as well as incurred loses in refurbishing the destroyed towers.
The suspects arrested with the batteries include those who were stealing them from towers and the buyers.
According to one of the suspects, they targeted IHS towers because “there are no security guards protecting their towers.”
Kabanguka noted that the company has stepped up measures to secure their towers.
RNP spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera said operations are still underway to identify and arrest all those behind the vandalism and theft of varied items from towers and recovery of those stolen, especially batteries.
According to article 182 of the law relating to offences and penalties in general in Rwanda, “any person, who maliciously demolishes or damages in any way, in whole or in part of construction, building, bridge, dams, water pipes and their routes, railway rails or any other means of communication or electric power infrastructure, wells or any other constructions, which do not belong to him/her, commits an offence.
Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three years and not more than five years with a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million.
Crime
Investigators Search Dr. Kayumba’s House, Reconstruct Crime Scene
Investigators from Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have visited Dr. Christopher Kayumba’s house to reconstruct a crime scene following allegations of sexual assault and rape, Taarifa reports.
According to details, the exercise was conducted on Monday, March 29, and preceded by Dr. Kayumba’s interrogation for hours over alleged attempted rape supposedly committed to different victims in different years.
Through his platform, the Rwandese Platform for Democracy (RPD), Dr. Kayumba said that in the search, photographs of everything inside and outside the house were taken.
He added that, his security guard and gardener were taken for interrogation but later released.
“We have also learnt that individuals who worked at Dr Kayumba’s house eight (8) years and left have been interrogated.
Taarifa has interviewed some of the persons that worked at Dr. Kayumba’s house and the revelations of their experience with Dr. Kayumba is very heartbreaking.
For example some of them are former maids who are currently married and have not told their spouses about how they were sexually abused by their former employer. They fear their marriages would collapse.
Taarifa will bring you detailed testimonies of some of these former workers at Dr. Kayumba’s house.
Dr. Kayumba will again appear before RIB today for another round of interrogation”, Kayumba wrote in a press release.
Asia
Suicide Bombers Blow up Church in Indonesia
An explosion shook a Roman Catholic cathedral compound in the eastern Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday morning, shattering the calm of Palm Sunday, a holy day for Christians.
The blast took place around 10:20 a.m. at the gate to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral compound, said Inspector General Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono, the Indonesian National Police spokesman.
No churchgoers were killed, but at least 14 people were being treated for injuries at Makassar hospitals, Mr. Argo said.
Local police had previously said the bomber had acted alone.
Authorities were looking into which radical networks the bombers came from and whether the attack was linked to recent arrests of suspected militants, national police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.
In January, a counter-terrorism unit raided a militant hideout in Makassar and killed two men suspected by police of involvement in twin bombings at a Philippine church in 2019 that killed more than 20 people.
Father Wilhemus Tulak, a priest at the church, told Indonesian media that a suspected bomber tried to enter the church grounds on a motorbike, but had been stopped by a security guard.
Police did not say who might be responsible for the attack and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Police blamed the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah group for suicide attacks in 2018 on churches and a police post in the city of Surabaya that killed over 30 people.
Boy Rafli Amar, the head of the country’s National Counterterrorism Agency, described Sunday’s attack as an act of terrorism.
Makassar Mayor Danny Pomanto said the blast could have caused far more casualties if it had taken place at the church’s main gate instead of a side entrance.
Makassar, Sulawesi’s biggest city, reflects the religious makeup of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country with a substantial Christian minority and followers of other religions.
“Whatever the motive is, this act isn’t justified by any religion because it harms not just one person but others, too,” Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Indonesia’s religious affairs minister, said in a statement.
Gomar Gultom, head of the Indonesian Council of Churches, described the attack as a “cruel incident” as Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday, and urged people to remain calm and trust the authorities.
Indonesia’s deadliest Islamist militant attack took place on the tourist island of Bali in 2002, when bombers killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists.
In subsequent years, security forces in Indonesia scored some major successes in tackling militancy, but more recently there has been a resurgence of militant violence.
Crime
Kenyan Woman Stubs 3 Men Sucks Their Blood
Kenya Police is holding a woman for brutal murder and seriously injuring two others that were fighting over her love.
According to police, the three men on Wednesday engaged in fisticuffs over the woman – since identified as Margaret Wambui Wangari – before she attacked them.
The suspect reportedly drew a sharp object and drove it deep into the ear of one of the men, killing him instantly.
She then attacked the other two as well, leaving them with serious injuries during the incident that occurred at Saa Mbaya area in Nairobi’s Kahawa West.
Area residents who witnessed the incident are said to have restrained the violent suspect when she started sucking blood oozing from the men.
Police officers deployed to nearby schools to monitor the ongoing KCPE exams rushed to the scene and placed Wambui in custody, thereby rescuing her from the enraged mob baying for her blood.
The injured men, one of them nursing a serious cut on the forehead, were rushed to the Kenyatta University Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at Kasarani are presently piecing together evidence to establish what led to the fight.
citizen
Kinyarwanda
- Abagaba B’Ingabo Za Brazil Beguriye Rimwe
- Ihohoterwa Mu Kazi Rikomeje Kugaragara, Abakozi Bo Mu Ngo Bibasiwe Kurushaho
- Niger: Haburijwemo ‘Coup d’état’ Mbere y’Iminsi Ibiri Ngo Perezida Mushya Arahire
- Laurent Gbagbo Yongeye Kugirwa Umwere
- Agasembuye Muri COVID-19: Inyungu Ya Bralirwa Plc Yazamutse 655.6%
- FARDC Yemeje Ko Yiteguye Gufatanya n’Ibihugu Birimo U Rwanda ‘Mu Bitero Simusiga’ Ku Nyeshyamba
- Pasiteri ‘Asurira’ Abayoboke Ku Mazuru Ngo Ni Imbaraga Z’Imana
- RDB na Arsenal Mu Biganiro Byo Gusubukura Visit Rwanda
- Amajyaruguru Abonekamo Ibinyobwa Byinshi Bitujuje Ubuziranenge, Itabi Mu Burasirazuba
- Ibicuruzwa Byafatiwe Hirya No Hino Bitujuje Ubuziranenge Bifite Agaciro ka Miliyoni 42.700 Frw-RIB
