Police Chiefs Of Rwanda, Central African Republic Meet In Kigali

Rwanda’s Inspector General of Police Dan Munyuza is hosting his counterpart Director General Bienvenu Zokoue from Central African Republic at the Rwanda National Police Headquarters in the capital Kigali.

According to Rwanda National Police, the two chiefs are meeting in Kacyiru for a bilateral meeting which will include signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

“Your visit, is an opportunity for us to discuss and strengthen cooperation between Rwanda National Police and National Police of Central African Republic,” IGP Dan Munyuza said in his remarks.

He added that there was a need to train members of law enforcement institutions and equip them with necessary knowledge and skills to be able to combat those crimes.

“It is the policy of our country to share expertise and experience that RNP has with our brothers in Africa and beyond. This is in the spirit of working together with friendly African countries to strengthen peace and security on our continent,” he said.