Police Chiefs Of Rwanda, Central African Republic Meet In Kigali
Rwanda’s Inspector General of Police Dan Munyuza is hosting his counterpart Director General Bienvenu Zokoue from Central African Republic at the Rwanda National Police Headquarters in the capital Kigali.
According to Rwanda National Police, the two chiefs are meeting in Kacyiru for a bilateral meeting which will include signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.
“Your visit, is an opportunity for us to discuss and strengthen cooperation between Rwanda National Police and National Police of Central African Republic,” IGP Dan Munyuza said in his remarks.
He added that there was a need to train members of law enforcement institutions and equip them with necessary knowledge and skills to be able to combat those crimes.
“It is the policy of our country to share expertise and experience that RNP has with our brothers in Africa and beyond. This is in the spirit of working together with friendly African countries to strengthen peace and security on our continent,” he said.
Arab States Gather In Cairo For Sustainable Development Week
Experts from different fields and government officials are participating at the ongoing 4th Arab Sustainable Development Week convened in Cairo, Egypt.
The 4th Arab Sustainable Development Week kicked off on Sunday under the theme “Together for Sustainable Recovery.”
This gathering aims at discussing ways of mitigating the repercussions and negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on achieving sustainable development goals in the Arab countries.
The three-day Arab Sustainable Development Week will include brief presentations on the launch of the Arab Science and Technology Network for Sustainable Development.
There is also a session on governance for sustainable development, in addition to discussing the role of youth and community initiatives in addressing the phenomenon of climate change, and the launch of the Arab initiatives to end hunger.
The launch of the Arab initiative to end hunger in the Arab Region during the Arab Sustainable Development Week is the culmination of an effort and partnership between representatives of ministries concerned with development from many Arab countries, Arab, regional, and international institutions, and a partnership of civil society institutions, the private sector, and research and academic bodies.
The Arab Sustainable Development Week aims to discuss ways to support the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Arab region, in the presence of senior officials and decision makers concerned with sustainable development files in the Arab region, as it is the largest Arab regional platform dealing with the achievement of the 2030 SDGs in the Arab region.
Since 2016, the League of Arab States (LAS) has given special attention to the goals of the 2030 sustainable development plan set by the UN, to ensure that government policy makers adopt these goals and make them part of national development strategies, and organised the first edition of the Arab Week for Sustainable Development in 2017 in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt, the World Bank, and the UN.
President Kagame In Qatar For Working Visit
President Paul Kagame on Monday flew to Doha, Qatar for a working visit. The President was welcomed upon arrival by Director of Protocol Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs , Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Rwanda and Ambassador of Rwanda to Qatar- the Qatar news agency said.
Rwanda and Qatar enjoy high level cooperation especially in areas of large investments. For example in 2019, Rwanda and Qatar Airways signed an investment partnership for Rwanda’s new International Airport. Qatar Airways has agreed to take a 60% stake in the project, which as a whole is valued at around U$1.3 billion.
The new airport is being redesigned to accommodate seven million passengers per annum, with a second phase for 14 million passengers a year expected to start by 2032.
On another front, the two countries have made regular contact to strengthen their defence cooperation. For example in 2020, Qatar sent a military delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Lt Gen (Pilot) Ghanim bin Shaheen al-Ghanim to explore and strengthen areas of mutual defence and military cooperation between the two defence forces.
In 2021, Two Rwanda Defence Force pilots successfully completed training from Qatar at the prestigious Al Zaeem Air College.
Considering the magnitude of investment, the Qataris are expected to boost Rwanda’s Air Force capabilities to be able to protect Bugesera airport in real time once it’s completed and operational.
EU Plans €20 Billion To Wrestle China in Africa
Next week at a summit in Brussels, the European Union is expected to announce a monstrous €20 Billion (U$22.7 billion) financing package to Africa with a grand plan of wrestling the Chinese influence on the continent.
The €20 Billion according to the EU is for financing African transport networks, energy, digital, education and health projects to counter China’s reach in the continent.
According to a draft of the package, the EU bloc’s plan includes strategic corridors, international submarine cables, new energy interconnections and investments in renewable sources in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Morocco and Kenya
At the summit scheduled for Feb. 17-18 the EU and Africa want to seal a new partnership.
African leaders have prioritized roads, railways and bridges. But some EU governments face national budgetary constraints that make it hard for them to pledge significant funding ahead of the meeting, while others, including Germany, remain skeptical about the readiness of some of the proposals, officials added.
The EU list includes about 60 projects meant to relaunch the relationship, after months of tensions over vaccine supplies and patents, as well as travel restrictions aimed at stemming the Covid-19 pandemic.
Most of the funds in the EU’s plan would go to the Global Gateway, Europe’s initiative to rival China’s massive investment plan in the continent. The bloc is seeking to mobilize €150 billion by 2027 from various sources.
The EU offers “quantitative and qualitative advancements on infrastructure financing,” according to the document.
The bloc promises “substantial funding” to invest in projects and for technical assistance to identify new ones.
The EU also wants to attract private money by using public funds as guarantees and involving African development banks.
Belt and Road
Beijing promised in 2018 around $60 billion in loans over a three-year period to finance roads and bridges in Africa.
But China’s Belt and Road plan has been controversial from the outset due to corruption and debt sustainability challenges faced by host governments.
The EU has picked projects focused on key trade areas selected by African nations according to their level of readiness, their potential impact and the possibility of attracting member states’ money and private funding, an EU official said.
The list includes the Dakar-Abidjan corridor in West Africa; the Libreville-Kribi-Douala-N’Djamena area that links Gabon, Cameroon and Chad; and the area between Mombasa and Kisangani in Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo.
The trading bloc wants to show that they are putting money behind their promises by offering a solid package during the summit.
But the commission has been struggling to bring member states on board in spite of intense discussions. Two thirds of the financing should come from national coffers, the commission has told national capitals.
Europe will also propose building an international submarine fiber cable to connect the EU with Africa along the Atlantic coast, and fostering access to clean energy pools across the continent.
The EU will also offer new security cooperation. As part of more comprehensive effort to support African armed forces, European countries would deliver military equipment in the coming months “including material designed to deliver lethal force,” according to the draft text.
Migration will be another top issue during the summit next week. EU countries will mobilize €4.4 billion to fight human traffickers, enforce voluntary and forced returns, and strengthen border management.
One of the European demands is to secure a bigger role for its border agency, Frontex, in African nations.
