Police Blockades South Kivu Provincial Assembly
The Congolese National Police is reportedly surrounding the South Kivu Provincial Assembly ahead of vote for censure against Governor Ngwabidje.
A motion was recently tabled before the assembly seeking to censure governor Ngwabidje and his government for mismanagement and incompetence.
The motion initiated by 12 deputies is scheduled for examination Thursday, December 02, 2021.
However, the President of the Provincial assembly Zacharie Lwamira has denounced the troops deployment saying this is tantamount to violation of the laws. The president of the Assembly warned against anyone who dares to prevent his institution from doing its constitutional work.
“I denounce for the benefit of provincial and national opinion, the situation which has prevailed in the Provincial Assembly since the transmission of the motion of censure against the provincial government of South Kivu. A large number of police officers besieged the provincial assembly in my area without my requesting it, ”he said during a press briefing held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Bukavu.
Zacharie Lwamira also said that his bodyguard was withdrawn, and this, with violence without any information.
He informs that the security situation of all the provincial deputies of South Kivu is worrying following this situation and calls for the involvement of the national authorities.
EAC Minister Call For ‘Readiness’ After Kampala Bombings
East African Council of Ministers has called for the readiness of the possibility of more terrorist attacks in the region after the bombings of Kampala last week.
The Council of Ministers raised this concern at the Extra-Ordinary Council of Ministers meeting held in Arusha.
Ezekiel Niyibigira, the Burundian Foreign Affairs Minister in EAC said there are many possibilities of similar attacks in the region.
“Yesterday it happened in Uganda but tomorrow it may happen in another country as it happened in countries of our community like Kenya,” he said
Niyibigira called for improved relations among member countries to foster peace and security in the region.
“Burundi made an effort to help Rwanda when terrorists who were preparing to attack Rwanda arrested and they handed over to Rwanda two times and Rwanda handed over terrorists who attacked Burundi. This is very good progress we are making,”
Earlier this month Rwanda handed 19 armed terrorists to Burundi who had last conducted an attack in Burundi and fled to neighboring Rwanda.
George Odongo, the Ugandan lawmaker said the move of exchanging terrorists between two countries is a move of improved relations that need to be maintained.
He lauded that the building of relations is not a luxury but an important part as to why East African member countries integrated. We should guide ourselves in the direction of normalizing our relations between EAC countries because we can’t sit here and remain silent. It is not normal; it is wrong”
Last month, there were suspects that was targeting to detonate explosives in public spaces. Some of these suspects were allegedly found in possession of bomb-making equipment, including wires, nails and dynamite sticks and phones.
Some of the arrested suspects according to the crisis group, stated that the plotters were looking to punish Rwanda for its military intervention in Cabo Delgado, where its troops deployed in March in support of government efforts to stem the al-Shabab insurrection.
The Ugandan attack also comes after almost all EAC countries have either been attacked or got threats of attack.
Burundi Targets Middle-income Status by 2040
President Evariste Ndayishimiye is mobilising all Burundians both home and abroad to pool their skills and resources and develop Burundi.
Last week his government organized from November 18 to 19, 2021 a national forum on development, 1st edition.
“Together everything is possible,” President Ndayishimiye in his opening remarks at the forum convened at the Kigobe hemicycle in the town hall of Bujumbura.
According to him, it is possible, there are no thorns under our feet that prevent us from walking towards effective and inclusive development.
He deplored the unusual behaviour which encourages laziness, in particular the “benefactors and the commissioners”.
These kinds of behaviours prevent citizens from working and cause them to develop dependency. He underlined that the commissionaires are the vectors of underdevelopment. He also indicated that the flight of capital and brains remains one of the factors that handicap Burundi’s economic growth.
However, Ndayishimiye said that despite the challenges related to the instability of the macroeconomic framework, business opportunities abound in Burundi.
He cited the untapped sectors including industry, ecotourism, vocational education, social housing, logistics, health care, energy and ICTs etc.
For this 1st edition, 8 themes were on the agenda including rural development and food self-sufficiency, the macroeconomic framework for stability and sustained economic recovery, strengthening of human capital, development of the private sector, digitization. to stimulate development, the effectiveness of development aid, etc.
Among the other urgent recommendations resulting from this forum were the issue of foreign exchange, speed in monitoring the management and implementation of projects financed by technical and financial partners.
The other recommendation comes within the framework of monitoring and tracing export earnings and the use of foreign exchange granted to finance imports.
In the public finance sector, it is recommended to monitor the mechanisms for granting and monitoring exemptions and monitoring the execution of the public budget. Digitizing the system for collecting, processing and sharing information, and setting up consultation frameworks are also recommended for greater transparency.
The objective of this forum was to mobilize all the skills of Burundians living in Burundi and abroad to give their contributions to the various reflections and actions aimed at making Burundi an emerging country by 2040.
Paris City Names Street After Rwandan Hero
Paris city authorities in France have confirmed they will name 18ème Arrondissement road after Aminadab Birara, a Rwandan who succumbed to Genocide against the Tutsi but whom before he dies heroically led fellow Tutsi men to fight against Interahamwe militias.
The decision to name the road after Aminadab Birara is an initiative of the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who also recently visited Rwanda and visited Gisozi Genocide memorial center.
The move has been positively welcomed by Genocide Survivor’s Organizations including IBUKA-France.
IBUKA France President, Etienne Nsanzimana, lauded the authority of Paris for such a decision that seeks to conserve the history of Genocide against the Tutsi.
In May, French President Emmanuel Macron on his visit to Rwanda recognized France’s role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
He acknowledged that France ignored the warning of the massacre saying “The killers who haunted the swamps, the hills, the churches did not have the face of France. The blood that flowed did not dishonor her weapons or the hands of her soldiers, who also saw the unspeakable with their own eyes, dressed wounds and choked back tears.”
Aminadaba Birara was chosen because of his heroic acts of fighting against the Interahamwe militias and is regarded as a ‘Bisesero hero’ by different testimonies.
During the genocide, Tutsi were hunted down as a result some sought refuge in different places in valleys and mountains. Those who were hiding in Bisesero mountains are said to have fought tooth and nail to their last breath.
Aminadab Birara mobilised all the Tutsis in the area including children and women to leave their homes and moved up in the mountains and began throwing stones downwards towards the militias.
Strong men used spears and large stones.
Despite his fierce fighting, Birara was killed by a grenade thrown by Interahamwe.
On his death in 1994, Aminadab Birara had escaped multiple attacks.
He died on 25 June 1994 at 68 years with almost 5,000 other Tutsi’s who had sought refuge at Bisesero hill.
“Of high and undulating hills, often separated by deep valleys” as described by the prosecution of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), Bisesero made its entry into the history of Rwanda as a ‘bloody entrance’ that hundreds of the Tutsi’s succumbed to Interahamwe machetes.
As of now, Bisesero occupies a special place among the worst places of the horror of the Genocide against the Tutsi. Witnesses reports account that almost fifty thousand Tutsis who had converged there as of April 7, 1994, from all corners of Kibuye prefecture and neighboring prefectures such as Gisenyi and Gikongoro, only a thousand were still alive when the soldiers arrived.
The rest were killed by government militias with the help of French soldiers. Ironically, France, 28 years later, acknowledges its responsibility.
