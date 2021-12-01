Police Blockades South Kivu Provincial Assembly

The Congolese National Police is reportedly surrounding the South Kivu Provincial Assembly ahead of vote for censure against Governor Ngwabidje.

A motion was recently tabled before the assembly seeking to censure governor Ngwabidje and his government for mismanagement and incompetence.

The motion initiated by 12 deputies is scheduled for examination Thursday, December 02, 2021.

However, the President of the Provincial assembly Zacharie Lwamira has denounced the troops deployment saying this is tantamount to violation of the laws. The president of the Assembly warned against anyone who dares to prevent his institution from doing its constitutional work.

“I denounce for the benefit of provincial and national opinion, the situation which has prevailed in the Provincial Assembly since the transmission of the motion of censure against the provincial government of South Kivu. A large number of police officers besieged the provincial assembly in my area without my requesting it, ”he said during a press briefing held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in Bukavu.

Zacharie Lwamira also said that his bodyguard was withdrawn, and this, with violence without any information.

He informs that the security situation of all the provincial deputies of South Kivu is worrying following this situation and calls for the involvement of the national authorities.