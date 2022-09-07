The Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) has arrested three suspected drug dealers in Nyabihu District with about 3,000 pellets of cannabis.

They were arrested in separate ANU operations conducted on Monday and Tuesday in Jomba and Makinga sectors.

Those arrested included one Donathile Bayagambe, 40, a suspected major supplier of cannabis in Nyabihu and surrounding districts, who is also the alleged rightful owner of the 3,000 seized pellets as well as her two employees; Patrick Nizeyimana, 34, and Didier Bizimana, 31, who were delivering narcotics to retailers.

Chief Inspector of Police Mucyo Rukundo, the Western Region Political and Civic Education Officer said that ANU first arrested Bayagambe’s two employees on Monday, September 5, at about 3:30pm, in Rwandarugari Village, Gasura Cell, Jomba Sector with a sack containing the 3,000 pellets of cannabis.

Following the arrest of Nizeyimana and Bizimana, who were reported by the residents; they disclosed that they work for Bayagambe, who had given them the narcotics to supply her retailing clients.

Bayagambe was also located and arrested on Tuesday, September 6, in Kivuruga Village, Mwiyanike Cell, Mulinga Sector.

“Nyabihu districts is one of the transit routes for drug dealers but the role of the public in identying these routes and dealers through information sharing continues to yield positive results in breaking chains of supply,” CIP Rukundo.